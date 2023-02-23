SoLocal : Notice of the postponement of 2022 Financial Results Announcement

PRESS RELEASE Boulogne-Billancourt, 22nd February 2023

Notice of the postponement of 2022 Financial Results Announcement

In a very uncertain economic context and due to further consideration of budget guidelines within the Board of Directors, Solocal decided to postpone the release of its financial results.

Prior to the release of the full set of 2022 financial statements, the company indicates the following items:

2022 Revenue amounts to 400.0 million euros, including 99.2 million euros in Q4 2022;

2022 Recurring EBITDA and Operating Free Cash Flow generation for 2022 are in line with guidance;

Group cash position stood at €70.8 million as at December 31, 2022.

Solocal will keep the market informed of the date of approval and release of the 2022 financial statements.