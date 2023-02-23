Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SoLocal Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOCAL   FR00140006O9

SOLOCAL GROUP

(LOCAL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:57:20 2023-02-23 am EST
0.5460 EUR   -11.72%
05:33aSolocal : Notice of the postponement of 2022 Financial Results Announcement
PU
2022SoLocal Appoints Chief Product Officer
MT
2022Solocal : Benoît Bouffart joins Solocal's Executive Committee as Chief Product Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SoLocal : Notice of the postponement of 2022 Financial Results Announcement

02/23/2023 | 05:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Boulogne-Billancourt, 22nd February 2023

Notice of the postponement of 2022 Financial Results Announcement

In a very uncertain economic context and due to further consideration of budget guidelines within the Board of Directors, Solocal decided to postpone the release of its financial results.

Prior to the release of the full set of 2022 financial statements, the company indicates the following items:

  • 2022 Revenue amounts to 400.0 million euros, including 99.2 million euros in Q4 2022;
  • 2022 Recurring EBITDA and Operating Free Cash Flow generation for 2022 are in line with guidance;
  • Group cash position stood at €70.8 million as at December 31, 2022.

Solocal will keep the market informed of the date of approval and release of the 2022 financial statements.

Press contacts

Investissor contacts

Follow us

Charlotte Millet

Jérôme Friboulet

+33 (0)1 46 23 30 00

+33(0)1 46 23 30 61

charlotte.millet@solocal.com

jfriboulet@solocal.com

Edwige Druon

Xavier Le Tulzo

solocal.com

+33 (0)1 46 23 37 56

+33 (0)1 46 23 39 76

Certidox

edruon@solocal.com

xletulzo@solocal.com

Albane de Monchy

+33(0)1 46 23 44 01

ademonchy@solocal.com

Disclaimer

Solocal Group SA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 10:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SOLOCAL GROUP
05:33aSolocal : Notice of the postponement of 2022 Financial Results Announcement
PU
2022SoLocal Appoints Chief Product Officer
MT
2022Solocal : Benoît Bouffart joins Solocal's Executive Committee as Chief Product Officer
PU
2022Solocal : Benoît Bouffart rejoint le Comité exécutif de Solocal en tant que Directeur Prod..
PU
2022Solocal : Document AMF CP. 2022E870450
PU
2022Solocal Group S.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
2022Transcript : Solocal Group S.A., Q3 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 2..
CI
2022Solocal : Q3 2022 Revenue
PU
2022Solocal : Q3 2022 Revenue
PU
2022Solocal : Chiffre d'affaires du 3ème trimestre 2022 de Solocal
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 402 M 427 M 427 M
Net income 2022 24,4 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
Net Debt 2022 188 M 200 M 200 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81,3 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 282
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SOLOCAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
SoLocal Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLOCAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,62 €
Average target price 1,65 €
Spread / Average Target 167%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hervé Georges Milcent Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Regnard Chief Financial Officer
Philippe J. C. Mellier Chairman
Stéphanie Zeppa Chief Technology Officer, Director-R&D
David Gillaux Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLOCAL GROUP1.39%86
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.59%426 784
NETFLIX, INC.13.56%149 138
PROSUS N.V.6.95%94 775
AIRBNB, INC.48.78%80 311
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.39.67%69 422