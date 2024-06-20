PRESS RELEASE

Boulogne-Billancourt, 20June 2024

Results of the Combined General Meeting held on 19 June 2024 Implementation of the share capital reduction motivated by losses, by reducing the nominal value of the shares

SolocalGroup announces that almost-all resolutions have been approved by a very large

majority at the Combined General Meeting ("CGM") of the shareholders which took place

yesterday in Boulogne-Billancourt, under the Presidency of Ghislaine Mattlinger, member of the Board of Directors and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee.

During this Combined General Meeting, 815 shareholders took part in the votes on the ordinary resolutions and 817 in the votes on the extraordinary resolutions, representing

more than 42.5 million shares and voting rights.

Compared to the total amount of shares with exercisable voting rights, i.e. more than 131 million shares, this represents 32.2% of the total number of shares.

All ordinary resolutions were largely approved. Among these resolutions:

Approval of the 2023 statutory and consolidated financial statements

Approval of the components of the remuneration paid during or awarded in respect of the financial year ended 31 st December 2023 to Philippe Mellier, Hervé Milcent et Cédric Dugardin

December 2023 to Philippe Mellier, Hervé Milcent et Cédric Dugardin Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and the Directors

Renewal of the term of Marie Christine Levet and Cédric Dugardin as Directors

Appointment of Cabinet de Saint Front as sustainability auditor

With the exception of the 27th resolution relating to the delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out an increase in the share capital reserved for members of an employee saving scheme (that the Board of Directors asked non to adopt), all extraordinary resolutions and in particular all the resolutions required to implement the financial restructuring were approved by more than 97%.

1