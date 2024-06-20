PRESS RELEASE
Boulogne-Billancourt, 20June 2024
Results of the Combined General Meeting held on 19 June 2024 Implementation of the share capital reduction motivated by losses, by reducing the nominal value of the shares
SolocalGroup announces that almost-all resolutions have been approved by a very large
majority at the Combined General Meeting ("CGM") of the shareholders which took place
yesterday in Boulogne-Billancourt, under the Presidency of Ghislaine Mattlinger, member of the Board of Directors and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee.
During this Combined General Meeting, 815 shareholders took part in the votes on the ordinary resolutions and 817 in the votes on the extraordinary resolutions, representing
more than 42.5 million shares and voting rights.
Compared to the total amount of shares with exercisable voting rights, i.e. more than 131 million shares, this represents 32.2% of the total number of shares.
All ordinary resolutions were largely approved. Among these resolutions:
- Approval of the 2023 statutory and consolidated financial statements
- Approval of the components of the remuneration paid during or awarded in respect of the financial year ended 31st December 2023 to Philippe Mellier, Hervé Milcent et Cédric Dugardin
- Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and the Directors
- Renewal of the term of Marie Christine Levet and Cédric Dugardin as Directors
- Appointment of Cabinet de Saint Front as sustainability auditor
With the exception of the 27th resolution relating to the delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out an increase in the share capital reserved for members of an employee saving scheme (that the Board of Directors asked non to adopt), all extraordinary resolutions and in particular all the resolutions required to implement the financial restructuring were approved by more than 97%.
1
Details about the votes on each of the resolutions is available in the appendix of this document.
The Combined General Meeting is available for replay on the company's website (www.solocal.com - Investisseurs - Financial Publications - General Meetings) or via the link : https://www.solocal.com/en/finance
Implementation of the share capital reduction motivated by losses, by reducing the nominal value of the shares
Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided to reduce the par value of the Company's ordinary shares from €1 to €0.001, in accordance with the resolution 17 approved by the CGM. The Company's share capital now stands at €131,960.654.
EN - Solocal - www.solocal.com
Solocal is the digital partner for all local companies in France, from VSEs, to SMBs or Large Companies with networks. Our job; vitalize local life. We strive every day to unveil the full potential of all companies by connecting them to their customers thanks to our innovative digital services. We advise over 253 000 companies all over France and support them to boost their activity thanks to our digital services (Relational Presence, Websites and Digital advertising). We also bring users the best possible digital experience with PagesJaunes, and Ooreka, and our GAFAM* partners. We provide professionals and the public with our high audience services (21M views for PagesJaunes), geolocalised data, scalable technology platforms, unparalleled commercial coverage across France, our privileged partnerships with digital companies and our talents in terms of data, development and digital marketing. Solocal moreover benefits from the "Digital Ad Trust" label. To know more about Solocal (Euronext Paris "LOCAL"): let's keep in touch @solocal *GAFAM : Google, Microsoft/Bing,, Facebook, Apple, Amazon. Committed to a CRS strategy since 2013, Solocal fully endorses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company is certified bronze by Ecovadis and sylver by Gaia Ethifinance.
Press contacts
Investor contacts
Follow us
Charlotte Millet
Jérôme Friboulet
+33
(0)1 46 23 30 00
+33(0)1 46 23 30 61
charlotte.millet@solocal.com
jfriboulet@solocal.com
Edwige Druon
solocal.com
+33
(0)1 46 23 37 56
edruon@solocal.com
Appendix : voting results per resolution
Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail
Ordinary resolutions
42 504 663
Extraordinary resolutions
42 504 755
Proportion of capital represented by shareholders present, represented or voting by mail
32.2%
Number of voting shareholders
Ordinary resolutions
815
Extraordinary resolutions
817
Resolution
Type
For
Against
Abstention
Total
For %
Against %
1
ORD
41 761 950
459 188
283 525
42 504 663
98,91%
1,09%
2
ORD
41 761 950
543 238
199 475
42 504 663
98,72%
1,28%
3
ORD
41 752 154
545 449
207 060
42 504 663
98,71%
1,29%
4
ORD
41 753 531
530 531
220 600
42 504 662
98,75%
1,25%
5
ORD
41 225 067
1 202 078
77 518
42 504 663
97,17%
2,83%
6
ORD
41 174 269
1 254 809
75 585
42 504 663
97,04%
2,96%
7
ORD
41 566 588
862 572
75 503
42 504 663
97,97%
2,03%
8
ORD
41 122 085
1 258 243
124 335
42 504 663
97,03%
2,97%
9
ORD
41 293 839
1 102 213
108 611
42 504 663
97,40%
2,60%
10
ORD
41 193 932
1 179 199
131 532
42 504 663
97,22%
2,78%
11
ORD
41 195 858
1 185 077
123 728
42 504 663
97,20%
2,80%
12
ORD
41 234 641
1 170 079
99 943
42 504 663
97,24%
2,76%
13
ORD
41 376 676
700 792
427 195
42 504 663
98,33%
1,67%
14
ORD
41 689 493
620 892
194 278
42 504 663
98,53%
1,47%
15
ORD
41 745 571
475 833
283 259
42 504 663
98,87%
1,13%
16
ORD
41 601 766
668 374
234 523
42 504 663
98,42%
1,58%
17
EXT
41 577 211
850 250
77 294
42 504 755
98,00%
2,00%
18
EXT
41 917 917
515 678
71 160
42 504 755
98,78%
1,22%
19
EXT
41 552 870
881 027
70 858
42 504 755
97,92%
2,08%
20
EXT
41 550 233
882 125
72 397
42 504 755
97,92%
2,08%
21
EXT
41 647 110
696 271
161 374
42 504 755
98,36%
1,64%
22
EXT
41 574 049
761 997
168 709
42 504 755
98,20%
1,80%
23
EXT
41 558 645
866 495
79 615
42 504 755
97,96%
2,04%
24
EXT
41 479 652
885 681
139 422
42 504 755
97,91%
2,09%
25
EXT
41 652 621
767 638
84 496
42 504 755
98,19%
1,81%
26
EXT
41 608 732
801 465
94 558
42 504 755
98,11%
1,89%
27
EXT
4 315 193
38 009 767
179 795
42 504 755
10,20%
89,80%
28
EXT
41 518 389
762 482
223 884
42 504 755
98,20%
1,80%
29
EXT
41 574 315
899 615
30 825
42 504 755
97,88%
2,12%
30
EXT
41 802 187
499 981
202 587
42 504 755
98,82%
1,18%
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Solocal Group SA published this content on 20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 18:14:04 UTC.