Boulogne-Billancourt, 20June 2024

Results of the Combined General Meeting held on 19 June 2024 Implementation of the share capital reduction motivated by losses, by reducing the nominal value of the shares

SolocalGroup announces that almost-all resolutions have been approved by a very large

majority at the Combined General Meeting ("CGM") of the shareholders which took place

yesterday in Boulogne-Billancourt, under the Presidency of Ghislaine Mattlinger, member of the Board of Directors and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee.

During this Combined General Meeting, 815 shareholders took part in the votes on the ordinary resolutions and 817 in the votes on the extraordinary resolutions, representing

more than 42.5 million shares and voting rights.

Compared to the total amount of shares with exercisable voting rights, i.e. more than 131 million shares, this represents 32.2% of the total number of shares.

All ordinary resolutions were largely approved. Among these resolutions:

  • Approval of the 2023 statutory and consolidated financial statements
  • Approval of the components of the remuneration paid during or awarded in respect of the financial year ended 31st December 2023 to Philippe Mellier, Hervé Milcent et Cédric Dugardin
  • Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and the Directors
  • Renewal of the term of Marie Christine Levet and Cédric Dugardin as Directors
  • Appointment of Cabinet de Saint Front as sustainability auditor

With the exception of the 27th resolution relating to the delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out an increase in the share capital reserved for members of an employee saving scheme (that the Board of Directors asked non to adopt), all extraordinary resolutions and in particular all the resolutions required to implement the financial restructuring were approved by more than 97%.

Details about the votes on each of the resolutions is available in the appendix of this document.

The Combined General Meeting is available for replay on the company's website (www.solocal.com - Investisseurs - Financial Publications - General Meetings) or via the link : https://www.solocal.com/en/finance

Implementation of the share capital reduction motivated by losses, by reducing the nominal value of the shares

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided to reduce the par value of the Company's ordinary shares from €1 to €0.001, in accordance with the resolution 17 approved by the CGM. The Company's share capital now stands at €131,960.654.

EN - Solocal - www.solocal.com

Solocal is the digital partner for all local companies in France, from VSEs, to SMBs or Large Companies with networks. Our job; vitalize local life. We strive every day to unveil the full potential of all companies by connecting them to their customers thanks to our innovative digital services. We advise over 253 000 companies all over France and support them to boost their activity thanks to our digital services (Relational Presence, Websites and Digital advertising). We also bring users the best possible digital experience with PagesJaunes, and Ooreka, and our GAFAM* partners. We provide professionals and the public with our high audience services (21M views for PagesJaunes), geolocalised data, scalable technology platforms, unparalleled commercial coverage across France, our privileged partnerships with digital companies and our talents in terms of data, development and digital marketing. Solocal moreover benefits from the "Digital Ad Trust" label. To know more about Solocal (Euronext Paris "LOCAL"): let's keep in touch @solocal *GAFAM : Google, Microsoft/Bing,, Facebook, Apple, Amazon. Committed to a CRS strategy since 2013, Solocal fully endorses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company is certified bronze by Ecovadis and sylver by Gaia Ethifinance.

Appendix : voting results per resolution

Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail

Ordinary resolutions

42 504 663

Extraordinary resolutions

42 504 755

Proportion of capital represented by shareholders present, represented or voting by mail

32.2%

Number of voting shareholders

Ordinary resolutions

815

Extraordinary resolutions

817

Resolution

Type

For

Against

Abstention

Total

For %

Against %

1

ORD

41 761 950

459 188

283 525

42 504 663

98,91%

1,09%

2

ORD

41 761 950

543 238

199 475

42 504 663

98,72%

1,28%

3

ORD

41 752 154

545 449

207 060

42 504 663

98,71%

1,29%

4

ORD

41 753 531

530 531

220 600

42 504 662

98,75%

1,25%

5

ORD

41 225 067

1 202 078

77 518

42 504 663

97,17%

2,83%

6

ORD

41 174 269

1 254 809

75 585

42 504 663

97,04%

2,96%

7

ORD

41 566 588

862 572

75 503

42 504 663

97,97%

2,03%

8

ORD

41 122 085

1 258 243

124 335

42 504 663

97,03%

2,97%

9

ORD

41 293 839

1 102 213

108 611

42 504 663

97,40%

2,60%

10

ORD

41 193 932

1 179 199

131 532

42 504 663

97,22%

2,78%

11

ORD

41 195 858

1 185 077

123 728

42 504 663

97,20%

2,80%

12

ORD

41 234 641

1 170 079

99 943

42 504 663

97,24%

2,76%

13

ORD

41 376 676

700 792

427 195

42 504 663

98,33%

1,67%

14

ORD

41 689 493

620 892

194 278

42 504 663

98,53%

1,47%

15

ORD

41 745 571

475 833

283 259

42 504 663

98,87%

1,13%

16

ORD

41 601 766

668 374

234 523

42 504 663

98,42%

1,58%

17

EXT

41 577 211

850 250

77 294

42 504 755

98,00%

2,00%

18

EXT

41 917 917

515 678

71 160

42 504 755

98,78%

1,22%

19

EXT

41 552 870

881 027

70 858

42 504 755

97,92%

2,08%

20

EXT

41 550 233

882 125

72 397

42 504 755

97,92%

2,08%

21

EXT

41 647 110

696 271

161 374

42 504 755

98,36%

1,64%

22

EXT

41 574 049

761 997

168 709

42 504 755

98,20%

1,80%

23

EXT

41 558 645

866 495

79 615

42 504 755

97,96%

2,04%

24

EXT

41 479 652

885 681

139 422

42 504 755

97,91%

2,09%

25

EXT

41 652 621

767 638

84 496

42 504 755

98,19%

1,81%

26

EXT

41 608 732

801 465

94 558

42 504 755

98,11%

1,89%

27

EXT

4 315 193

38 009 767

179 795

42 504 755

10,20%

89,80%

28

EXT

41 518 389

762 482

223 884

42 504 755

98,20%

1,80%

29

EXT

41 574 315

899 615

30 825

42 504 755

97,88%

2,12%

30

EXT

41 802 187

499 981

202 587

42 504 755

98,82%

1,18%

