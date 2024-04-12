As France's leading digital marketing company, Solocal Group is the number one partner for all local businesses, from small and medium-sized enterprises to large chain stores and local authorities. Its mission: to energize local life. Every day, Solocal Group advises 270,000 business customers throughout France, helping them to boost their business. Solocal Group works to unlock the potential of all businesses by connecting them to their customers through innovative digital services (Relational Presence with a range of Connect offers, Website and e-commerce sites, Digital Advertising) that they can manage independently via the Solocal Manager app. Solocal Group is also at the side of web and mobile users, offering them the best digital experience with PagesJaunes and Ooreka. The group offers professionals and the general public services with very high audience figures on its own media (21 million UV/month), geolocalized data, scalable technological platforms, a unique commercial coverage in France, and privileged partnerships with digital players such as Gafam. Committed to a societal and environmental strategy since 2013, Solocal Group adheres to the United Nations' sustainable development objectives and is Ecovadis and Gaïa Ethifinance certified with a rating of 80/100.

Sector Internet Services