The Board of Directors of Solocal Group has appointed Cédric Dugardin as Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Hervé Milcent, who will step down on November 21, 2023.

Cédric Dugardin, who has been a director of the Group since June 2023, will continue to carry out his current duties as a director.

Philippe Mellier, Chairman of the Board, comments: 'The Board of Directors naturally chose Cédric Dugardin, because of his knowledge of the Group and his ability to evolve in complex contexts and
transition. He will continue discussions with creditors, study the various options in
the Group's interests, and set about initiating a new momentum. '

Cédric Dugardin affirms, 'I am well aware of the challenges and responsibilities we will face in the coming months.

