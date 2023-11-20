SoLocal Group is the trusted and local digital partner supporting business companies to accelerate their growth. To succeed in this transformation, it relies on its six key assets some of them being unique in France: media with very high audiences, powerful geolocated data, scalable technological platforms, commercial coverage throughout France, privileged partnerships with GAFAM and numerous talents (experts in data, IT development, digital marketing, etc.). SoLocal Group's activities are structured around two axes. First, a range of 'full web & apps' digital services on all devices (PCs, mobiles, tablets and personal assistants), offered in the form of packs and subscriptions, (Connect, Booster and Websites), and integrating a digital coaching service, to support clients success. Second, flagship owned media (PagesJaunes and Ooreka) used daily by Frenchs and offering an enriching and differentiating user experience. With 288,000 customers across France and 1.5 billion visits on its media, the group generated net sales of EUR 400 million in 2022, making it one of the leading European players in terms of online advertising revenue.

Sector Internet Services