Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Solomon Systech (International) Limited    2878   KYG826051099

SOLOMON SYSTECH (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

(2878)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solomon Systech International : Change of Non-executive Director, Member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee

04/01/2021 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2878)

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF THE

AUDIT COMMITTEE AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Resignation of Non-Executive Director, Member of the Audit Committee, and Member of the Remuneration Committee

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Solomon Systech (International) Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Yu Jian ("Mr. Yu") has tendered his resignation as a non-executive Director, a member of the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") and a member of the remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee") of the Company with effect from 1 April 2021 due to his other business arrangement.

Mr. Yu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, and there are no matters relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Yu for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service.

Appointment of Non-Executive Director, Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Remuneration Committee

In view of the resignation of Mr. Yu, the Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Wang Hui ("Mr. Wang") has been appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 April 2021. Mr. Wang was also appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee, respectively.

The biographical details of Mr. Wang are set out below:

Mr. Wang Hui (王輝), aged 38, received his master of science in engineering in control systems from the University of Sheffield and his master of business administration from the University of Hong Kong.

Mr. Wang joined Huada Semiconductor Co., Ltd.* (華大半導體有限公司, a substantial shareholder of the Company, "Huada") in November 2016 and successively held various positions including a strategic manager and a professional manager of the development and planning department and is currently holding the position of director in the development and planning department in Huada.

1

Prior to his joining Huada, Mr. Wang worked in Shanghai Hua Hong NEC Electronics Co., Ltd.* (上 海華虹NEC電子有限公司) and successively held various engineering positions and the technical marketing manager from May 2007 to December 2013. From January 2014 to December 2015, he worked as a technical marketing manager at Shanghai Huahong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation* (上海華虹宏力半導體製造有限公司). From January 2016 to November 2016, he worked as a marketing manager at Brite Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.* (燦芯半導 體(上海)有限公司).

Since February 2020, Mr. Wang has also been a director of Alpha Power Solutions Co., Ltd. (創能 動力科技有限公司).

Mr. Wang has entered into a service contract with the Company effective from 1 April 2021 until 30 June 2022, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the amended restated memorandum and articles of association of the Company (the "M&A"). There are no basic and other fees nor any bonus payment involved in his appointment and the attendance to the Company's Board/committee meetings. Mr. Wang may be entitled to participate in the share option scheme adopted by the Company. As a non-executive Director, Mr. Wang's remuneration (if any) shall be determined by the executive Directors with reference to market terms and his duties and responsibilities.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Wang (i) has no other relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined respectively in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules")) of the Company, (ii) is not interested or deemed to be interested in shares or underlying shares within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), and (iii) does not hold any positions within the Company or other members of the Group and he has not been a director of any listed companies in the past three years.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other matter relating to Mr. Wang's appointment to the abovementioned positions that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor is there any information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Wang to the Board.

By Order of the Board

SOLOMON SYSTECH (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

CHEUNG Chi Wah, Patrick

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 1 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: (a) Executive Director - Mr. Wang Wah Chi, Raymond (Chief Executive Officer); (b) Non-executive Directors - Mr. Ma Yuchuan (Chairman), Dr. Li Jun, Mr. Lo Wai Ming and Mr. Wang Hui; and (c) Independent Non-executive Directors - Mr. Leung Heung Ying, Mr. Sheu Wei Fu and Dr. Chan Philip Ching Ho.

  • For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

Solomon Systech (International) Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:35:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLOMON SYSTECH (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
04:36aSOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL  : Change of Non-executive Director, Member of the..
PU
03/24SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL  : Supplemental Announcement in relation to the An..
PU
03/23SOLOMON SYSTECH (INTERNATIONAL) LIMI : Makes Significant Progress in 2020 Annual..
AQ
03/23SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL  : Continuing Connected Transaction - Revision of ..
PU
01/12SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL  : Expects Swing to Profit in FY20; Shares Jump 5%
MT
2020SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL  : Notification to shareholders of publication of ..
PU
2020SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL  : Notification to Non-Registered Holder of securi..
PU
2020SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL  : Supplemental announcement in relation to the an..
PU
2019SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL  : Notification of publication of corporate commun..
PU
2019SOLOMON SYSTECH INTERNATIONAL  : E-Paper Technology Enables Electronic Shelf Lab..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 121 M - -
Net income 2020 11,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 53,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 54,0x
Yield 2020 0,39%
Capitalization 144 M 144 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart SOLOMON SYSTECH (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Solomon Systech (International) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLOMON SYSTECH (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wah Chi Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yu Chuan Ma Chairman
Heung Ying Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Fu Sheu Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Ho Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLOMON SYSTECH (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED76.47%144
MEDIATEK INC.29.72%53 930
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.20.02%29 470
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.81%16 208
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED-28.13%12 426
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.55.83%12 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ