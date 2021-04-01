Solomon Systech International : Change of Non-executive Director, Member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2878)

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF THE

AUDIT COMMITTEE AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Resignation of Non-Executive Director, Member of the Audit Committee, and Member of the Remuneration Committee

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Solomon Systech (International) Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Yu Jian ("Mr. Yu") has tendered his resignation as a non-executive Director, a member of the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") and a member of the remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee") of the Company with effect from 1 April 2021 due to his other business arrangement.

Mr. Yu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, and there are no matters relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Yu for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service.

Appointment of Non-Executive Director, Member of the Audit Committee and Member of the Remuneration Committee

In view of the resignation of Mr. Yu, the Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Wang Hui ("Mr. Wang") has been appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 April 2021. Mr. Wang was also appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee, respectively.

The biographical details of Mr. Wang are set out below:

Mr. Wang Hui (王輝), aged 38, received his master of science in engineering in control systems from the University of Sheffield and his master of business administration from the University of Hong Kong.

Mr. Wang joined Huada Semiconductor Co., Ltd.* (華大半導體有限公司, a substantial shareholder of the Company, "Huada") in November 2016 and successively held various positions including a strategic manager and a professional manager of the development and planning department and is currently holding the position of director in the development and planning department in Huada.