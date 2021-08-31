Solon Eiendom : Børsmelding 01.07.2021

Reference is made to the stock exchange disclosures on 18 June and 21 June 2021 regarding Samhällsbygnadsbolaget i Norden AB's («SBB») offer (the 'Offer') to acquire 5,000,000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA («Solon» or the 'Company') at a purchase price of NOK 40 per share. In the Offer, SBB has acquired a total of 5,000,000 shares in Solon, of which (i) 304,931 shares were acquired based on acceptances received during the offer period which expired on 25 June 2021 and (ii) 4,695,069 shares were sold by Solon shareholders controlled by chairman of the Company's board, Simen Thorsen, as well as previous Solon board members Runar Vatne, Tore Aksel Voldberg and Øystein Landvik. Settlement of the Offer is expected on or about Monday 5 July 2021. For further information, please contact: Marika Dimming, Investor Relations at SBB Phone: +46 702 51 66 89 E-mail: ir@sbbnorden.se This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.