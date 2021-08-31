Solon Eiendom : Børsmelding 02.07.2021

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements dated 20 May and 17 June 2021 regarding the term sheet and later the binding agreement between Solon Eiendom ASA (Solon) and Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) to join forces and execute a series of transactions. The agreement included among other Solon's acquisition of a real estate portfolio in Kristiansand, partly financed through Solon's issuance of 7,416,230 consideration shares to SBB at NOK 43 per share. Solon and SBB completed this part of the transaction as contemplated 30 June 2021. Solon's new share capital increase was today registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.: Foretaksregisteret). The company`s share capital was increased by NOK 7,416,230, through issuance of 7,416,230 new shares. The Company's new share capital is NOK 81,578,530, divided into 81,578,530 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1. For more information, please contact: Andreas Martinussen, Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 400 00 405, e-mail: am@soloneiendom.no.