Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Solon Eiendom ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLON   NO0003106700

SOLON EIENDOM ASA

(SOLON)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 08/31 07:46:16 am
39.9 NOK   -1.48%
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 30.08.2021
PU
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 25.08.2021
PU
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 18.08.2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solon Eiendom : Børsmelding 18.06.2021

08/31/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Samhällsbygnadsbolaget i Norden AB («SBB») will on Monday 21 June 2021 launch the offer (the «Offer») to acquire 5,000,000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA («Solon» or the «Company») at a purchase price of NOK 40 per share (the «Offer Price»). Reference is made to the stock exchange disclosure by Solon on 20 May 2021 regarding Solon and SBB entering a term sheet governing a series of transactions, including SBB's intention to launch and offer to acquire 5,000,000 shares in Solon (the «Offer») following Solon's successful acquisition of SBB's real estate portfolio in Kristiansand (the «Kristiansand Properties»). Reference is further made to the stock exchange disclosure by Solon on 17 June 2021 regarding the signing of the transaction agreement for the Kristiansand Properties and the incorporation of a 50:50 Swedish joint venture between Solon and SBB. The Offer will be directed towards all shareholders in Solon, other than shareholders in jurisdictions in which the Offer require that other documents are issued in order for the Offer to comply with local law or (ii) registration or other measures are taken pursuant to local law, to participate based on their pro-rata share of ownership (6.74 % of their holding). Shareholders representing a total ownership of approximately 75 % of the shares in Solon, controlled by board members Simen Thorsen, Runar Vatne, Tore Aksel Voldberg and Øystein Landvik have accepted to sell their pro rata share in the Offer, including any shortfall not tendered by other shareholders. The offer period will commence on Monday 21 June 2021 and will expire on Friday 25 June 2021 at CEST 16:30. The number of shares which may be sold by each shareholder in Solon will be calculated based on each shareholder's shareholding in the Company per 25 June 2021 as registered in VPS on 29 June 2021 (the 'Record Date'). An acceptance of the Offer will accordingly comprise the sale of 6.74 % of each Solon shareholder's holding as registered in the Euronext VPS at the Record Date. It should be noted that Solon Shareholders who own shares registered in the name of brokers, banks, investment companies or other nominees, must transfer all their Solon shares to a VPS account before 29 June 2021 at CEST 14:00 in order for an acceptance of the Offer to be valid. Notification of allocation is expected on or about 30 June 2021 and settlement is expected on or about 5 July 2021. Further information, including procedures for accepting the Offer, will be provided in a stock exchange announcement on 21 June 2021 in relation with the commencement of the offer period.

Disclaimer

Solon Eiendom ASA published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 11:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLON EIENDOM ASA
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 30.08.2021
PU
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 25.08.2021
PU
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 18.08.2021
PU
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 10.08.2021
PU
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 02.07.2021
PU
07:32aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 01.07.2021
PU
07:32aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 21.06.2021
PU
07:32aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 18.06.2021
PU
07:22aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 20.05.2021
PU
07:22aSOLON EIENDOM : Børmelding 20.05.2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 717 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2021 279 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net Debt 2021 3 457 M 400 M 400 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 272 M 378 M 378 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart SOLON EIENDOM ASA
Duration : Period :
Solon Eiendom ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLON EIENDOM ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,50 NOK
Average target price 40,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target -1,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Martinussen Chief Executive Officer
Scott Bjorn Danielsen Chief Financial Officer
Simen Thorsen Chairman
Ole Halvor Svenkerud Chief Operating Officer
Tore Aksel Voldberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLON EIENDOM ASA10.66%378
VONOVIA SE-2.74%39 455
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-32.30%34 284
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.21%21 310
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY19.44%15 691
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-2.16%14 992