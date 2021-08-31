Solon Eiendom : Børsmelding 18.06.2021

Samhällsbygnadsbolaget i Norden AB («SBB») will on Monday 21 June 2021 launch the offer (the «Offer») to acquire 5,000,000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA («Solon» or the «Company») at a purchase price of NOK 40 per share (the «Offer Price»). Reference is made to the stock exchange disclosure by Solon on 20 May 2021 regarding Solon and SBB entering a term sheet governing a series of transactions, including SBB's intention to launch and offer to acquire 5,000,000 shares in Solon (the «Offer») following Solon's successful acquisition of SBB's real estate portfolio in Kristiansand (the «Kristiansand Properties»). Reference is further made to the stock exchange disclosure by Solon on 17 June 2021 regarding the signing of the transaction agreement for the Kristiansand Properties and the incorporation of a 50:50 Swedish joint venture between Solon and SBB. The Offer will be directed towards all shareholders in Solon, other than shareholders in jurisdictions in which the Offer require that other documents are issued in order for the Offer to comply with local law or (ii) registration or other measures are taken pursuant to local law, to participate based on their pro-rata share of ownership (6.74 % of their holding). Shareholders representing a total ownership of approximately 75 % of the shares in Solon, controlled by board members Simen Thorsen, Runar Vatne, Tore Aksel Voldberg and Øystein Landvik have accepted to sell their pro rata share in the Offer, including any shortfall not tendered by other shareholders. The offer period will commence on Monday 21 June 2021 and will expire on Friday 25 June 2021 at CEST 16:30. The number of shares which may be sold by each shareholder in Solon will be calculated based on each shareholder's shareholding in the Company per 25 June 2021 as registered in VPS on 29 June 2021 (the 'Record Date'). An acceptance of the Offer will accordingly comprise the sale of 6.74 % of each Solon shareholder's holding as registered in the Euronext VPS at the Record Date. It should be noted that Solon Shareholders who own shares registered in the name of brokers, banks, investment companies or other nominees, must transfer all their Solon shares to a VPS account before 29 June 2021 at CEST 14:00 in order for an acceptance of the Offer to be valid. Notification of allocation is expected on or about 30 June 2021 and settlement is expected on or about 5 July 2021. Further information, including procedures for accepting the Offer, will be provided in a stock exchange announcement on 21 June 2021 in relation with the commencement of the offer period.