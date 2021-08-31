Solon Eiendom : Børsmelding 25.08.2021

Jan-Erik Höjvall, board member, and primary insider of Solon Eiendom ASA, has today purchased 25,630 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA at a price of NOK 39.67 per share. After the transaction Jan-Erik Höjvall holds 25,630 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.