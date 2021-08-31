Solon Eiendom : Børsmelding 30.08.2021

Finn Øistein Nordam, CFO, and primary insider of Solon Eiendom ASA, has today purchased 5,000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA at a price of NOK 40.50 per share. After the transaction Finn Øistein Nordam holds 26,700 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.