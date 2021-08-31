Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Solon Eiendom ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLON   NO0003106700

SOLON EIENDOM ASA

(SOLON)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 08/31 07:46:16 am
39.9 NOK   -1.48%
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 30.08.2021
PU
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 25.08.2021
PU
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 18.08.2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solon Eiendom : Børsmelding 30.08.2021

08/31/2021 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finn Øistein Nordam, CFO, and primary insider of Solon Eiendom ASA, has today purchased 5,000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA at a price of NOK 40.50 per share. After the transaction Finn Øistein Nordam holds 26,700 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

Disclaimer

Solon Eiendom ASA published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 11:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLON EIENDOM ASA
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 30.08.2021
PU
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 25.08.2021
PU
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 18.08.2021
PU
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 10.08.2021
PU
07:52aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 02.07.2021
PU
07:32aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 01.07.2021
PU
07:32aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 21.06.2021
PU
07:32aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 18.06.2021
PU
07:22aSOLON EIENDOM : Børsmelding 20.05.2021
PU
07:22aSOLON EIENDOM : Børmelding 20.05.2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 717 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2021 279 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net Debt 2021 3 457 M 400 M 400 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 272 M 378 M 378 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart SOLON EIENDOM ASA
Duration : Period :
Solon Eiendom ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLON EIENDOM ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,50 NOK
Average target price 40,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target -1,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Martinussen Chief Executive Officer
Scott Bjorn Danielsen Chief Financial Officer
Simen Thorsen Chairman
Ole Halvor Svenkerud Chief Operating Officer
Tore Aksel Voldberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLON EIENDOM ASA10.66%378
VONOVIA SE-2.74%39 455
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-32.30%34 284
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.21%21 310
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY19.44%15 691
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-2.16%14 992