Solstad Offshore ASA announced multiple contract awards from Petrobras, scheduled to commence in the second half of 2024 and first half of 2025. The combined gross contract value is approximately NOK 2.6 billion. Petrobras has contracted the CSV Normand Poseidon and the AHTSs Normand Sagaris and Normand Ferking, all owned by Solstad Maritime AS in which Solstad Offshore ASA holds a 31.6% ownership share.

The Normand Poseidon has been awarded a four-year firm contract scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2024 in continuation of its current charter with Petrobras. The AHTSs Normand Sagaris and Normand Ferking have each been awarded a three -year firm contract for anchor-handling duties. Normand Sagaris is scheduled to commence the new contract in fourth quarter of 2024 or first quarter of 2025 and, additionally, its current contract with Petrobras has been extended until November 2024.

Normand Ferking will commence its contract in second quarter of 2025.