SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA    SOFF   NO0003080608

SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA

(SOFF)
Solstad Offshore : Correction on tradability of new shares

10/21/2020 | 04:15am EDT

21.10.2020

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Solstad Offshore ASA on 20 October 2020 at 17:09 CET regarding the registration of the new share capital following completion of the restructuring of the Solstad Offshore group.

All new shares issued in the private placements are tradeable on the stock exchange and have been tradeable since the registration of the new share capital on 20 October 2020.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Solstad Farstad ASA published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 08:14:09 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 5 016 M 545 M 545 M
Net income 2019 -3 130 M -340 M -340 M
Net Debt 2019 30 976 M 3 366 M 3 366 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 69,9 M 7,54 M 7,60 M
EV / Sales 2018 6,23x
EV / Sales 2019 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 549
Free-Float 50,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Peder Solstad Chief Executive Officer
Harald Espedal Chairman
Tor Inge Dale Chief Operating Officer
Kjetil Ramstad Chief Financial Officer
Toril Eidesvik Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA-75.28%8
WORLEY LIMITED-31.42%3 951
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-39.43%2 977
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-31.40%2 303
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-28.64%1 286
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-64.84%1 184
