Solstad Offshore : Correction on tradability of new shares

21.10.2020

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Solstad Offshore ASA on 20 October 2020 at 17:09 CET regarding the registration of the new share capital following completion of the restructuring of the Solstad Offshore group.

All new shares issued in the private placements are tradeable on the stock exchange and have been tradeable since the registration of the new share capital on 20 October 2020.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.