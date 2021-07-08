Solstad Offshore : Rikke Moe Grav

08.07.2021

Rikke started her career with us as a cadet in 2017 and has since then become 3. engineer and are currently located onboard Normand Falnes. Read more about her experience onboard one of our PSVs.

Title: 3. Engineer

Joined Solstad: 2017

Country: Norway

What is your background (education and experience from other companies)?

I was educated on the school ship Gann and had my trainee period with Eidesvik. After the trainee period I took my officer degree in Ålesund before starting as a cadet with the Solstad (previously Farstad). In 2018 I started working as a 3rd engineer.

What you currently do in your role as 3. Engineer onboard a PSV?

My job onboard entails day-to-day operations of the ship and maintenance work. This means my days are varied, and I have much control over how my workday will look like.

How it is to work onboard Normand Falnes?

Working on Falnes we usually work with one rig, meaning transporting supply to and from the rig. The time onboard is often split between staying by the port and by the rig. In addition, we get to work out from different ports along the Norwegian coast.

How do you perceive career opportunities in the Company?

In Solstad we have the opportunity to work on different types of vessels in different parts of the world. My hope is that I can continue to gain new experiences, further develop as an engineer and progress with the company.

What do you want to highlight from your current position?

I have the opportunity to work with highly qualified colleagues that I can learn from and help me evolve as an engineer.

In Solstad we now have 50 nationalities and we encourage diversity. Can you relate to a situation where diversity has improved the results in your daily work?

When working with a multicultural crew you get different perspectives and I believe this improves how we handle various situations.

Would you recommend young people to start a career in Solstad?

Yes, I would. We need more young people both in the industry and in Solstad.