  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Solstice Gold Corp.
  News
  Summary
    SGC   CA83438X1050

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP.

(SGC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Michael Gentile, CFA Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Solstice Gold Corp.

10/05/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 11,054,833 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Solstice Gold Corp. (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Gentile beneficially owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 11,054,833 Common Shares and 11,054,833 Common Share purchase warrants, representing approximately 11.07% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and approximately 19.94% on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 22,115,666 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.49% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares an undiluted basis and partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Michael Gentile at 514-591-4227.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98650


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,68 M -0,54 M -0,54 M
Net cash 2020 1,79 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,0 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart SOLSTICE GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Solstice Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David William Adamson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marty Tunney President
David Fischer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kevin Reid Lead Independent Director
Blair Schultz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLSTICE GOLD CORP.142.86%13
NEWMONT CORPORATION-8.72%43 752
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-20.86%32 444
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-22.03%22 090
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-11.51%16 830
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-9.70%13 636