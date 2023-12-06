Nomination Committee appointed for Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

At the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2023, it was decided that the Nomination Committee of Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is appointed by the Chairman of the Board contacting the three largest shareholders in terms of votes as of September 30, 2023, which each has the right to appoint a representative to the Nomination Committee. If any of these waives their right to appoint a member, such right passes to the next owner in order of importance. The Nomination Committee appoints a Chairman from among its members and shall otherwise comply with the principles of the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance.

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2024 in Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is now appointed in accordance with the above and consists of the following members:

Stefan Ölander, CEO of Soltech Energy Sweden AB, appointed by Ianua Invest AB

Tommie Standerth, CEO of Fasadsystem i Stenkullen AB, appointed by Ruter 5 Holding AB

Johan Stark, CEO of Takab i Jönköping AB, appointed by JT Starks Holding AB

The Nomination Committee's task is to submit proposals to the 2024 Annual General Meeting regarding the election of the Chairman and other members of the Board of Directors as well as the auditor.

The Nomination Committee must also submit proposals for the Board of Directors, committees and auditors, as well as principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee for the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so in writing to the following address: Nomination Committee Soltech Energy Sweden AB, Birger Jarlsgatan 41A, 111 45 Stockholm.

Proposals can also be submitted by e-mail to the following address: info@soltechenergy.com

Proposals must reach the Nomination Committee no later than 9 March 2024. The Nomination Committee's proposals will be published in connection with the notice of the Annual General Meeting.