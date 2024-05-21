Press Release
ANNOUNCEMENT FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB (PUBL)
The 2024 annual general meeting ("AGM") of Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) ("Soltech" or the "Company") was held today on 21 May 2024 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.
Speech by the CEO
The CEO of the Company presented the financial year 2023, the strategic direction going forward as well as the board of directors' dividend policy. The Company's dividend policy is to distribute 30-50 percent of the group profit after tax to shareholders. Dividends are proposed by the board of directors and decided by the general meeting, taking into account the Company's financial targets and growth prospects.
Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet
The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet in Soltech and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.
Allocation of profit
The AGM resolved that no dividend would be paid to the shareholders and that the previously accrued results, including the share premium account and year result, would be carried forward.
Discharge from liability
The board of directors, the managing director and the former managing director, Stefan Ölander, were discharged from liability for the financial year 2023.
Election of remuneration, the board of directors, auditor and chairman to the board
In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the AGM resolved that the remuneration to the board of directors is to be SEK 1,500,000 in total, and shall be paid to the board of directors in the following amounts:
SEK 300,000 for each of the directors and SEK 600,000 to the chairman (same as previous year); and
If the board establishes committees, the fee for each member shall be SEK 40,000 and the fee for the chairman of the committee shall be SEK 60,000.
It was further resolved that the auditor shall be entitled to a fee in accordance with approved invoice.
In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the AGM resolved that the board of directors shall comprise of four directors. The AGM resolved that the number of auditors shall be one registered audit firm.
In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal Stefan Ölander was re-elected as director of the board. Ivana Stankovic, Ove Anebygd and Bernt Ingman were elected as new directors.
Stefan Ölander was elected as chairman of the board.
Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was elected as the Company auditor in accordance with the audit committee's proposal. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has announced that Claes Sjödin will continue to act as main responsible auditor.
Adoption of principles for the nomination committee
It was resolved to adopt principles for the nomination committee in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to apply until further notice.
Amendment of the articles of association
The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to introduce a new provision in the Company's articles of association which enables the board to resolve that a general meeting may be held digitally.
Authorization for the board to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles
The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors during the period up until the next annual general meeting to, on one or more occasions, resolve to issue shares, warrants or convertibles with the right to subscribe for and convert for shares, respectively, with or without preferential rights for the shareholders, within the limits of the articles of association, to be paid in cash, in kind and/or by way of set-off.
The minutes from The Annual General meeting will be published on the Company's website https://soltechenergy.com/en/investors/#corporate-governance
