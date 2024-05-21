Press Release

21 May 2024 19:10:00 CEST

ANNOUNCEMENT FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB (PUBL)

The 2024 annual general meeting ("AGM") of Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) ("Soltech" or the "Company") was held today on 21 May 2024 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Speech by the CEO

The CEO of the Company presented the financial year 2023, the strategic direction going forward as well as the board of directors' dividend policy. The Company's dividend policy is to distribute 30-50 percent of the group profit after tax to shareholders. Dividends are proposed by the board of directors and decided by the general meeting, taking into account the Company's financial targets and growth prospects.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet in Soltech and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of profit

The AGM resolved that no dividend would be paid to the shareholders and that the previously accrued results, including the share premium account and year result, would be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The board of directors, the managing director and the former managing director, Stefan Ölander, were discharged from liability for the financial year 2023.

Election of remuneration, the board of directors, auditor and chairman to the board

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the AGM resolved that the remuneration to the board of directors is to be SEK 1,500,000 in total, and shall be paid to the board of directors in the following amounts:

SEK 300,000 for each of the directors and SEK 600,000 to the chairman (same as previous year); and

If the board establishes committees, the fee for each member shall be SEK 40,000 and the fee for the chairman of the committee shall be SEK 60,000.

