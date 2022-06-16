Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  SolTech Energy Sweden AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    SOLT   SE0005392537

SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB (PUBL)

(SOLT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:23 2022-06-15 am EDT
17.60 SEK   +0.40%
02:13aSOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN : The Soltech company Takorama performs roofing and solar cell project for the Svenska Mässan Gothia Towers
PU
06/02SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN : Bolagspresentation
PU
05/20Soltech Group Companies in Joint Roof and Solar Energy Projects for Clients Nybro Energi and Eurosteel with Order Value of SEK 10.5 Million
CI
Summary 
Summary

SolTech Energy Sweden : The Soltech company Takorama performs roofing and solar cell project for the Svenska Mässan Gothia Towers

06/16/2022 | 02:13am EDT
With over 30 years of experience in the roofing industry, the Ljungskile-based roofing company Takorama has a vast knowledge and experience. When the company was acquired by the Soltech Group in 2020, the journey began to add solar energy to the existing product-and service offering, something that was requested by many of the customers. The company has since the transformation into a solar roof company, carried out several installations and has a team that specializes in solar energy solutions.

Takorama will help the Svenska Mässan Gothia Towers with both roofing and a solar cell installation. In total, the installation is an approximately 1,400 sqm solar energy solution and roofing of approximately 7,000 sqm on one of the fair's roofs. CEO Michael Norrby views the project very positively.

- This is a prestigious project for us, and it is a great value for our customers that we can offer both roofing and solar cells at the same time. Svenska Mässan is also a customer relation that we have worked with before, and we are proud to have earned their trust once again, says Michael Norrby, CEO of Takorama.

Disclaimer

SolTech Energy Sweden AB published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 913 M 89,2 M 89,2 M
Net income 2021 81,7 M 7,99 M 7,99 M
Net cash 2021 187 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 777 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 574
Free-Float 89,9%
Managers and Directors
Stefan Ölander Chief Executive Officer & Director
Niclas Lundin Chief Financial Officer
Mats Bertil Holmfeldt Chairman
Hellen Wohlin Lidgard Independent Director
Vivianne Holm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB (PUBL)-24.70%174
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-40.52%19 396
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-29.64%11 620
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED0.57%8 358
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-29.72%3 962
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.-29.51%1 925