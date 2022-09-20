SolTech Energy Sweden : “Soltech – an incomparable acquisition journey”

Furthermore, both the financial and strategic importance of Soltech's international acquisitions of 365zon and Sud Renovables are underlined. Acquisitions that are expected to contribute roughly 2 billion in turnover until 2024 with good profitability, as well as establish Soltech in an international environment.



Soltech CEO Stefan Ölander comments on Analysguiden's conclusions.



- The solar energy industry is brighter than ever, and it feels great that Aktiespararna sees our aggressive acquisition strategy and the ongoing rights issue as the keys to coming out as winners in a market that is both growing and consolidating at a high rate. The fact that our acquisition journey is also described as incomparable strengthens us even more in our belief that we are well on our way to building a very strong Group. Now our work continues to capture even bigger market shares to contribute so that more private individuals and companies are being able to produce their own solar electricity, says Stefan Ölander.

The analysis can be read in its entirety here (in Swedish): https://www.aktiespararna.se/analysguiden/nyheter/analys-soltech-energy-explosiv-tillvaxt-och-nodvandig-kassaforstarkning