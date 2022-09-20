Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. SolTech Energy Sweden AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLT   SE0005392537

SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB (PUBL)

(SOLT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04:38 2022-09-20 am EDT
12.32 SEK   -2.11%
04:30aSOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN : “Soltech – an incomparable acquisition journey”
PU
04:16a"Soltech - an incomparable acquisition journey"
AQ
09/15The solar company Soltech Energy Solutions signs a new agreement for batterystorage - order value of SEK 15 million
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SolTech Energy Sweden : “Soltech – an incomparable acquisition journey”

09/20/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Furthermore, both the financial and strategic importance of Soltech's international acquisitions of 365zon and Sud Renovables are underlined. Acquisitions that are expected to contribute roughly 2 billion in turnover until 2024 with good profitability, as well as establish Soltech in an international environment.

Soltech CEO Stefan Ölander comments on Analysguiden's conclusions.

- The solar energy industry is brighter than ever, and it feels great that Aktiespararna sees our aggressive acquisition strategy and the ongoing rights issue as the keys to coming out as winners in a market that is both growing and consolidating at a high rate. The fact that our acquisition journey is also described as incomparable strengthens us even more in our belief that we are well on our way to building a very strong Group. Now our work continues to capture even bigger market shares to contribute so that more private individuals and companies are being able to produce their own solar electricity, says Stefan Ölander.

The analysis can be read in its entirety here (in Swedish): https://www.aktiespararna.se/analysguiden/nyheter/analys-soltech-energy-explosiv-tillvaxt-och-nodvandig-kassaforstarkning

Disclaimer

SolTech Energy Sweden AB published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 08:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB (PUBL)
04:30aSOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN : “Soltech – an incomparable acquisition journey”
PU
04:16a"Soltech - an incomparable acquisition journey"
AQ
09/15The solar company Soltech Energy Solutions signs a new agreement for batterystorage - o..
AQ
09/15Soltech Energy Solutions Signs New Agreement for Battery Storage - Order Value of SEK 1..
CI
09/14Soltech Energy Sweden Subsidiary to Build Battery Park in Sweden
MT
09/14Soltech construct battery park for Varberg Energi - investment of up to SEK 100 million
AQ
09/14Soltech Construct Battery Park for Varberg Energi
CI
09/08Nybro Energi and the Soltech company Soltech Energy Solutions in strategic solar energy..
AQ
09/08Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) publishes a Prospectus regarding the already communicat..
AQ
09/02ANALYSGUIDEN : “The share is clearly undervalued at today's level”.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 913 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
Net income 2021 81,7 M 7,56 M 7,56 M
Net cash 2021 187 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 306 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
SolTech Energy Sweden AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Ölander Chief Executive Officer & Director
Niclas Lundin Chief Financial Officer
Mats Bertil Holmfeldt Chairman
Hellen Wohlin Lidgard Independent Director
Vivianne Holm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB (PUBL)-42.15%121
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-24.95%23 286
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-45.91%8 810
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-6.55%7 336
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-17.23%5 019
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.-1.65%2 748