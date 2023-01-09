Solteq Oyj : Capital Markets Day of Solteq Plc – January 18, 2023

Press Release

January 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. EET

Solteq will organize a Capital Markets Day on January 18th, 2023, when the company's leadership will provide information on the strategic focus areas, long-term financial goals, and markets' outlook. The Board of Directors and the Executive Team will host the event.

The event will be held in English, and it is open to everyone. The Capital Markets Day can be attended at Eliel Studio (Sanomatalo) or followed via webcast. Presentation materials and an event recording will be available later at Solteq's website, www.solteq.com.

Agenda



10.00 Towards Better Tomorrows - strategy and financial goals, CEO Aarne Aktan and CFO Kari Lehtosalo

10.30 Market Outlook: Retail & Commerce, EVP Jesper Boye

10.50 Market Outlook: Utilities, EVP Jaakko Hirvensalo

11.10 The Energy Sector in Transition

11.40 Q&A

12.00 Thank You

RSVP here: https://solteq.videosync.fi/cmd-2023

Time: January 18, 2023, at 10:00-12:00

Place: Eliel Studio, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki.

Webcast: https://solteq.videosync.fi/cmd-2023

Pyydämme huomioimaan, että osallistuminen paikan päällä edellyttää ilmoittautumista etukäteen rajoitetun paikkamäärän vuoksi.

Further information:

CEO Aarne Aktan

Tel: +358 40 342 4440

E-mail: aarne.aktan@solteq.com

CFO Kari Lehtosalo

Tel: +358 40 701 0338

E-mail: kari.lehtosalo@solteq.com

For media inquiries and interview requests, contact:

Director of Communications and Marketing Christa Tavan

Tel: +358 50 527 6127

E-mail: christa.tavan@solteq.com

About Solteq

Solteq is a provider of IT services and software solutions. The company is specialized in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long-term experience are retail, manufacturing, utilities, and services. The company employs over 650 professionals with offices in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, and the UK, and a customer base throughout Europe.