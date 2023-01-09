Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Solteq Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLTEQ   FI0009007991

SOLTEQ OYJ

(SOLTEQ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05:59 2023-01-09 am EST
1.338 EUR   +1.36%
06:09aSolteq Oyj : Capital Markets Day of Solteq Plc – January 18, 2023
PU
2022Amendments to the terms and conditions of Solteq Plc notes approved in written procedure
AQ
2022Solteq Oyj : Becomes the First Pan-Nordic Commerce-Specialized Partner for Liferay
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solteq Oyj : Capital Markets Day of Solteq Plc – January 18, 2023

01/09/2023 | 06:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release
January 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. EET

Solteq will organize a Capital Markets Day on January 18th, 2023, when the company's leadership will provide information on the strategic focus areas, long-term financial goals, and markets' outlook. The Board of Directors and the Executive Team will host the event.

The event will be held in English, and it is open to everyone. The Capital Markets Day can be attended at Eliel Studio (Sanomatalo) or followed via webcast. Presentation materials and an event recording will be available later at Solteq's website, www.solteq.com.

Agenda

10.00 Towards Better Tomorrows - strategy and financial goals, CEO Aarne Aktan and CFO Kari Lehtosalo
10.30 Market Outlook: Retail & Commerce, EVP Jesper Boye
10.50 Market Outlook: Utilities, EVP Jaakko Hirvensalo
11.10 The Energy Sector in Transition
11.40 Q&A
12.00 Thank You

RSVP here: https://solteq.videosync.fi/cmd-2023

Time: January 18, 2023, at 10:00-12:00
Place: Eliel Studio, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki.
Webcast: https://solteq.videosync.fi/cmd-2023

Pyydämme huomioimaan, että osallistuminen paikan päällä edellyttää ilmoittautumista etukäteen rajoitetun paikkamäärän vuoksi.

Further information:

CEO Aarne Aktan
Tel: +358 40 342 4440
E-mail: aarne.aktan@solteq.com

CFO Kari Lehtosalo
Tel: +358 40 701 0338
E-mail: kari.lehtosalo@solteq.com

For media inquiries and interview requests, contact:

Director of Communications and Marketing Christa Tavan
Tel: +358 50 527 6127
E-mail: christa.tavan@solteq.com

About Solteq

Solteq is a provider of IT services and software solutions. The company is specialized in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long-term experience are retail, manufacturing, utilities, and services. The company employs over 650 professionals with offices in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, and the UK, and a customer base throughout Europe.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Solteq Oyj published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 11:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SOLTEQ OYJ
06:09aSolteq Oyj : Capital Markets Day of Solteq Plc – January 18, 2023
PU
2022Amendments to the terms and conditions of Solteq Plc notes approved in written procedur..
AQ
2022Solteq Oyj : Becomes the First Pan-Nordic Commerce-Specialized Partner for Liferay
PU
2022Solteq Plc makes a clarification to the notice of written procedure relating to its EUR..
AQ
2022Solteq Chief Marketing Officer To Step Down
MT
2022Changes in Solteq Plc's Executive Team
AQ
2022Solteq Oyj Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022Solteq Seeks To Amend Terms Of $24 Million Notes
MT
2022Solteq Plc announces a written procedure to amend the terms and conditions of its EUR 2..
AQ
2022Solteq plc Announces Written Procedure to Amend the Terms and Conditions of Its EUR 23 ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 69,2 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
Net income 2022 -3,80 M -4,03 M -4,03 M
Net Debt 2022 31,0 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,77x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 25,6 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 678
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart SOLTEQ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Solteq Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLTEQ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,32 €
Average target price 1,30 €
Spread / Average Target -1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aarne Antero Aktan Chief Executive Officer
Kari Markus Lehtosalo Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Software Segment
Markku Juhani Pietilä Chairman
Panu Porkka Independent Director
K. Sofia Aurora Segerståhl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLTEQ OYJ7.32%27
ORACLE CORPORATION4.80%230 961
SAP SE6.17%126 520
SERVICENOW INC.-5.60%73 898
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.3.79%34 523
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-7.62%16 587