|
Solteq Oyj : Financial Statements Bulletin January 1 – December 31, 2020
10-12/2020 10-12/2019 Change %
1-12/2020 1-12/2019 Change %
|
Revenue, TEUR
|
Comparable revenue, TEUR
|
EBITDA, TEUR
|
Comparable EBITDA, TEUR
|
Operating profit, TEUR
|
Comparable operating profit, TEUR
|
Profit for the financial period, TEUR
|
Earnings per share, EUR
|
Operating profit, %
|
Comparable operating profit, %
|
Equity ratio, %
16,408
|
15,708
|
4.5
|
60,452
|
58,291
|
3.7
|
15,009
|
9.3
|
60,452
|
55,293
|
9.3
|
4,387
|
-29.8
|
10,380
|
9,714
|
6.9
|
1,927
|
72.3
|
10,810
|
6,582
|
64.2
|
3,328
|
-46.3
|
5,350
|
5,711
|
-6.3
|
867
|
133.7
|
5,780
|
2,579
|
124.1
|
2,049
|
-69.6
|
1,980
|
2,803
|
-29.4
|
0.11
|
-69.6
|
0.10
|
0.15
|
-29.4
|
8.9
|
9.6
|
35.5
16,408
3,080
3,320
1,787
2,027
622
0.03
10.9
12.4
21.25.8
9.84.732.0
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Solteq Oyj published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:21:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about SOLTEQ OYJ
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
60,1 M
73,2 M
73,2 M
|Net income 2020
|
2,15 M
2,62 M
2,62 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
27,3 M
33,2 M
33,2 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|36,2x
|Yield 2020
|1,08%
|
|Capitalization
|
80,3 M
97,4 M
97,8 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,79x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,64x
|Nbr of Employees
|593
|Free-Float
|42,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SOLTEQ OYJ
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
|
2,65 €
|Last Close Price
|
4,16 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
-18,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-36,3%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-54,3%