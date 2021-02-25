Log in
SOLTEQ OYJ    SOLTEQ   FI0009007991

SOLTEQ OYJ

(SOLTEQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solteq Oyj : Financial Statements Bulletin January 1 – December 31, 2020

02/25/2021 | 01:22am EST
10-12/2020 10-12/2019 Change %

1-12/2020 1-12/2019 Change %

Revenue, TEUR

Comparable revenue, TEUR

EBITDA, TEUR

Comparable EBITDA, TEUR

Operating profit, TEUR

Comparable operating profit, TEUR

Profit for the financial period, TEUR

Earnings per share, EUR

Operating profit, %

Comparable operating profit, %

Equity ratio, %

16,408

15,708

4.5

60,452

58,291

3.7

15,009

9.3

60,452

55,293

9.3

4,387

-29.8

10,380

9,714

6.9

1,927

72.3

10,810

6,582

64.2

3,328

-46.3

5,350

5,711

-6.3

867

133.7

5,780

2,579

124.1

2,049

-69.6

1,980

2,803

-29.4

0.11

-69.6

0.10

0.15

-29.4

8.9

9.6

35.5

16,408

3,080

3,320

1,787

2,027

622

0.03

10.9

12.4

21.25.8

9.84.732.0

Disclaimer

Solteq Oyj published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 60,1 M 73,2 M 73,2 M
Net income 2020 2,15 M 2,62 M 2,62 M
Net Debt 2020 27,3 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,2x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 80,3 M 97,4 M 97,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 593
Free-Float 42,9%
Technical analysis trends SOLTEQ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,65 €
Last Close Price 4,16 €
Spread / Highest target -18,3%
Spread / Average Target -36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olli Pekka Väätäinen Chief Executive Officer
Kari Lehtosalo Chief Financial Officer
Markku Juhani Pietilä Chairman
Aarne Antero Aktan Independent Director
Mika Kalevi Uotila Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLTEQ OYJ48.57%97
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.37%189 890
SAP SE-3.73%148 998
INTUIT INC.8.29%110 167
SERVICENOW INC.0.24%108 198
DOCUSIGN, INC.9.54%46 590
