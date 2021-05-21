Solteq Oyj : Lantmännen Agro and Solteq agree on large-scale partnership

Lantmännen Agro has chosen Solteq Plc as its partner to be comprehensively responsible for the chain's sales information systems and system services. The recently signed partnership agreement consists of IT services, Solteq's software products and ongoing support and maintenance services. The total value of the agreement for the next two years is more than EUR 2 million. The agreement is valid until further notice.

The service package offered by Solteq includes project services, Solteq's ERP system for traders, as well as the store network's IT systems, user management and workstations. The ongoing services Solteq will provide to Lantmännen Agro cover support and maintenance services as well as service management. In addition, Solteq will manage the store network's equipment base in accordance with the life cycle model.

'The Lantmännen Agro chain covers more than 60 outlets throughout Finland. Ensuring a seamless and reliable IT architecture and the continuity of services is therefore extremely important to us. Solteq can offer us IT systems and related support services as a package, which significantly simplifies service management,' says Tuomo Pulkkanen, Head of IT at Lantmännen Agro Oy.

For Solteq Software, the project enables the design of a software-driven IT architecture. This will guarantee Lantmännen Agro a complete system, with different areas that support each other optimally.

