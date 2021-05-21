Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Solteq Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLTEQ   FI0009007991

SOLTEQ OYJ

(SOLTEQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solteq Oyj : Lantmännen Agro and Solteq agree on large-scale partnership

05/21/2021 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lantmännen Agro has chosen Solteq Plc as its partner to be comprehensively responsible for the chain's sales information systems and system services. The recently signed partnership agreement consists of IT services, Solteq's software products and ongoing support and maintenance services. The total value of the agreement for the next two years is more than EUR 2 million. The agreement is valid until further notice.

The service package offered by Solteq includes project services, Solteq's ERP system for traders, as well as the store network's IT systems, user management and workstations. The ongoing services Solteq will provide to Lantmännen Agro cover support and maintenance services as well as service management. In addition, Solteq will manage the store network's equipment base in accordance with the life cycle model.

'The Lantmännen Agro chain covers more than 60 outlets throughout Finland. Ensuring a seamless and reliable IT architecture and the continuity of services is therefore extremely important to us. Solteq can offer us IT systems and related support services as a package, which significantly simplifies service management,' says Tuomo Pulkkanen, Head of IT at Lantmännen Agro Oy.

For Solteq Software, the project enables the design of a software-driven IT architecture. This will guarantee Lantmännen Agro a complete system, with different areas that support each other optimally.

Disclaimer

Solteq Oyj published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLTEQ OYJ
08:15aSOLTEQ OYJ  : verifying potential of Kuopion Energia's solar heat and cold energ..
PU
08:15aSOLTEQ OYJ  : Lantmännen Agro and Solteq agree on large-scale partnership
PU
05/17SOLTEQ PLC : Change in the Board of Directors
AQ
05/14SOLTEQ OYJ  : Plc - Managers' Transactions
AQ
05/14SOLTEQ PLC : Notice pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities M..
AQ
05/12SOLTEQ OYJ  : Sentica Sells Entire Solteq Stake To Institutional Investors
MT
05/12SOLTEQ PLC : Notice pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities M..
AQ
05/12SOLTEQ OYJ  : Sentica has sold its shareholding in Solteq Plc
AQ
04/29SOLTEQ OYJ  : Plc's Interim Report January 1 – March 31, 2021
PU
04/29SOLTEQ OYJ  : Interim report Jan 1 - Mar 30
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 68,6 M 83,8 M 83,8 M
Net income 2021 5,65 M 6,91 M 6,91 M
Net Debt 2021 21,6 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 111 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 627
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart SOLTEQ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Solteq Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLTEQ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,10 €
Last Close Price 5,74 €
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olli Pekka Väätäinen Chief Executive Officer
Kari Lehtosalo Chief Financial Officer
Markku Juhani Pietilä Chairman
Aarne Antero Aktan Independent Director
Mika Kalevi Uotila Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLTEQ OYJ105.00%136
ORACLE CORPORATION21.72%226 992
SAP SE7.26%165 671
INTUIT INC.10.89%119 194
SERVICENOW, INC.-14.41%93 024
DOCUSIGN, INC.-12.06%38 034