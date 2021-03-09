Solteq Oyj : Plc's Annual Report 2020 has been published

Solteq Plc's Annual Report for the financial period 1 January - 31 December 2020 has been published in English and Finnish.

The Annual Report consists of Corporate Governance, Remuneration Report, Report of the Board of Directors, Key Figures, Financial Statements, Auditor's Report, and Statement of Non-Financial Information. The Annual Report is attached to this stock exchange bulletin and is also available on the Company's website.

