MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD  >  Solteq Oyj    SOLTEQ   FI0009007991

SOLTEQ OYJ

(SOLTEQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - NL - 03/09 03:54:12 am
4.75 EUR   -3.06%
04:01aSOLTEQ OYJ  : Notice to Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
03:59aSOLTEQ OYJ  : Notice to Solteq Plc's Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
03:55aSOLTEQ OYJ  : Statement of Non-Financial Information 2020
PU
Solteq Oyj : Plc's Annual Report 2020 has been published

03/09/2021 | 03:53am EST
Solteq Plc's Annual Report for the financial period 1 January - 31 December 2020 has been published in English and Finnish.

The Annual Report consists of Corporate Governance, Remuneration Report, Report of the Board of Directors, Key Figures, Financial Statements, Auditor's Report, and Statement of Non-Financial Information. The Annual Report is attached to this stock exchange bulletin and is also available on the Company's website.

The Annual Report is available on the company's website.

Disclaimer

Solteq Oyj published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 08:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 60,1 M 71,4 M 71,4 M
Net income 2020 2,15 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
Net Debt 2020 27,3 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,6x
Yield 2020 0,92%
Capitalization 94,6 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 597
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart SOLTEQ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Solteq Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLTEQ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,05 €
Last Close Price 4,90 €
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olli Pekka Väätäinen Chief Executive Officer
Kari Lehtosalo Chief Financial Officer
Markku Juhani Pietilä Chairman
Aarne Antero Aktan Independent Director
Mika Kalevi Uotila Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLTEQ OYJ75.00%112
ORACLE CORPORATION8.16%212 441
SAP SE-2.39%146 430
INTUIT INC.0.62%101 436
SERVICENOW INC.-15.69%91 000
DOCUSIGN, INC.-13.25%36 882
