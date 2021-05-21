Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Solteq Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOLTEQ   FI0009007991

SOLTEQ OYJ

(SOLTEQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solteq Oyj : verifying potential of Kuopion Energia's solar heat and cold energy projects

05/21/2021 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Solteq Plc, an IT software and service specialist in the Nordic energy sector, has implemented an extensive knowledge management project for its partner Kuopion Energia. The project supports the development of the Iloharju solar thermal power station and Savilahti district cooling system. Information about energy production, distribution, efficiency and operation will be stored in a data warehouse providing almost real-time reporting and a new type of information about the potential of solar thermal power and cold energy obtained from natural waters.

Kuopion Energia is a pioneer in not only the production of solar district heating and but also cold energy by utilitizing natural cold water resources. Both forms of energy represent fully emission-free energy production of the future. The Iloharju solar thermal power unit is one of Finland's largest solar district heating systems, and the Savilahti district cooling plant taps into the cold water in the depths of Lake Kallavesi to obtain large volumes of it to cool local properties. The district cooling made possible by Lake Kallavesi improves energy efficiency considerably compared to cooling implemented separately for individual properties. As there is very little prior knowledge or experience of similar projects, the need for information is great:

'Solteq's data warehouse and related analytics help us to develop and run the operations based on facts. Reporting is quick, in standard format, and the data is reliable. The project creates an almost real-time snapshot of the production volumes of solar heat and cold energy, and of operational monitoring. We have received plenty of positive feedback on our green projects, as many of our customers want to make value-based energy decisions,' says Kuopion Energia's District Heating Manager Reima Lassila.

The project is also unique to Solteq Oyj's Utilities business. Solutions based on knowledge management have been developed jointly with Kuopion Energia for a number of years. The data warehouse based on the Microsoft Azure SQL Database solution brings together data from many sources. Reporting based on Microsoft Power BI makes use of information obtained from financial administration; automation systems within production; measurement data and customer service systems; and the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

'We are proud to announce that the data warehouse we have created, including our analytics and reporting solutions, are now part of the pioneering work done by Kuopion Energia to utilize renewable forms of energy. What makes the project particularly valuable is that the reporting data increases understanding within the entire industry about solar heat and cold energy obtained from natural waters, and the benefits of locally sourced energy,' says Jari Kokkonen, Director of Solteq's Utilities Consulting.

Disclaimer

Solteq Oyj published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOLTEQ OYJ
08:15aSOLTEQ OYJ  : verifying potential of Kuopion Energia's solar heat and cold energ..
PU
08:15aSOLTEQ OYJ  : Lantmännen Agro and Solteq agree on large-scale partnership
PU
05/17SOLTEQ PLC : Change in the Board of Directors
AQ
05/14SOLTEQ OYJ  : Plc - Managers' Transactions
AQ
05/14SOLTEQ PLC : Notice pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities M..
AQ
05/12SOLTEQ OYJ  : Sentica Sells Entire Solteq Stake To Institutional Investors
MT
05/12SOLTEQ PLC : Notice pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities M..
AQ
05/12SOLTEQ OYJ  : Sentica has sold its shareholding in Solteq Plc
AQ
04/29SOLTEQ OYJ  : Plc's Interim Report January 1 – March 31, 2021
PU
04/29SOLTEQ OYJ  : Interim report Jan 1 - Mar 30
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 68,6 M 83,8 M 83,8 M
Net income 2021 5,65 M 6,91 M 6,91 M
Net Debt 2021 21,6 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 111 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 627
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart SOLTEQ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Solteq Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLTEQ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,10 €
Last Close Price 5,74 €
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olli Pekka Väätäinen Chief Executive Officer
Kari Lehtosalo Chief Financial Officer
Markku Juhani Pietilä Chairman
Aarne Antero Aktan Independent Director
Mika Kalevi Uotila Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLTEQ OYJ105.00%136
ORACLE CORPORATION21.72%226 992
SAP SE7.26%165 671
INTUIT INC.10.89%119 194
SERVICENOW, INC.-14.41%93 024
DOCUSIGN, INC.-12.06%38 034