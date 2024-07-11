Enterprise Customers and Generative AI Labs Now Have Access to First Batch of NVIDIA GPUs

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications including Bitcoin mining and AI, announced its subsidiary, Soluna Cloud, is now offering immediate availability of its AI cloud services to Enterprise customers and Generative AI Labs. At least 512 H100 SXM GPUs are now available in the new service to support generative AI workloads.

The availability is on schedule based on the Company’s recent Soluna Cloud announcement, where it outlined this first initiative for Soluna Cloud and the deployment of NVIDIA H100 GPUs, targeting $38 million to $80 million in revenue over the next three years. This initiative is part of its ongoing commitment to providing high-performance, renewable computing solutions.

John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna, commented, "We are thrilled to bring these advanced services to potential customers. AI is transforming enterprises, and Soluna is at the forefront of making sustainable AI a reality. Our first NVIDIA H100 GPU deployment underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainability. Our go-to-market activities start now."

Customers on the waitlist will receive priority access to these services, with tailored onboarding to ensure seamless integration into their existing workflows. Waitlist customers will be contacted to discuss contracting and terms. Enterprises and Generative AI Labs that are interested in immediate access to Soluna Cloud can find out more details on how to order at SolunaCloud.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Soluna Holdings, Inc. may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Soluna’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, further information regarding which is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and Soluna Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)

Soluna is on a mission to make renewable energy a global superpower using computing as a catalyst. The company designs, develops, and operates digital infrastructure that transforms surplus renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna’s pioneering data centers are strategically co-located with wind, solar, or hydroelectric power plants to support high-performance computing applications including Bitcoin Mining, Generative AI, and other compute-intensive applications. Soluna’s proprietary software MaestroOS(™) helps energize a greener grid while delivering cost-effective and sustainable computing solutions, and superior returns. To learn more visit solunacomputing.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @SolunaHoldings.

