Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Soluna Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLNH   US5835431033

SOLUNA HOLDINGS, INC.

(SLNH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:55 2023-04-05 pm EDT
0.2550 USD   -3.77%
07:48aSoluna Inks 25 MW Hosting Deal with Leading Bitcoin Miner
BU
04/05Interconnection Completed at Soluna's Project Dorothy
BU
04/05Soluna Holdings, Inc. Announces Interconnection Completed at its Project Dorothy
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Soluna Inks 25 MW Hosting Deal with Leading Bitcoin Miner

04/06/2023 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Project Sophie will Sell Miners, Redeploy Capital

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing, announced today a 25 MW hosting contract with an industry leading Bitcoin miner at Soluna’s Project Sophie in Kentucky.

The contract will shift Soluna’s business model at Soluna’s modular data centers at Project Sophie from proprietary mining to hosting Bitcoin miners for the customer. Soluna plans to sell its existing Bitcoin miners at the site and redeploy capital.

John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Computing, commented, “As markets have shifted, our business model has shifted with it. We are building a bigger hosting business and are excited to partner with industry leaders. This customer has a similar ethos to Soluna – accelerating a low-carbon future. This is one of the many hosting agreements we are exploring for our current and future modular data centers.”

Soluna is preparing the site to begin phasing in the customer’s hardware over the next several weeks.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Soluna Holdings, Inc. may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Soluna’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, further information regarding which is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and Soluna Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as Bitcoin mining, AI, and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SOLUNA HOLDINGS, INC.
07:48aSoluna Inks 25 MW Hosting Deal with Leading Bitcoin Miner
BU
04/05Interconnection Completed at Soluna's Project Dorothy
BU
04/05Soluna Holdings, Inc. Announces Interconnection Completed at its Project Dorothy
CI
04/03Soluna Holdings, Inc. Announces CEO Changes
CI
04/03Soluna Holdings, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
04/03Soluna Reports $24.4 million in Cryptocurrency Revenue in Full Year 2022, a 123% increa..
BU
03/31Soluna Holdings, Inc : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
03/27Soluna Holdings, Inc. - Project Dorothy Energization Imminent
AQ
03/24Project Dorothy Energization Imminent
BU
03/24Soluna Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Project Dorothy Energization Imminent
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,26 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,72 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,16 M 5,16 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
EV / Sales 2021 9,73x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart SOLUNA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Soluna Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael M. Toporek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Franklin Patman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William P. Phelan Chairman
Thomas J. Marusak Independent Director
David C. Michaels Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLUNA HOLDINGS, INC.-2.26%5
ACCENTURE PLC5.43%177 669
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.52%144 693
SIEMENS AG11.03%124 581
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.59%119 865
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.39%88 327
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer