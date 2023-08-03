UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 28, 2023

SOLUNA HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Nevada 001-40261 14-1462255 (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)

325 Washington Avenue Extension

Albany, New York

12205

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(516)216-9257

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e 4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, par value $0.001 per share SLNH The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share SLNHP The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On July 28, 2023, Soluna Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") paid a mandatory dividend on its outstanding Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series B Stock") in the amount of $657,223.64. Pursuant to the Certificate of Designation for the Series B Stock, the Company had the option to pay the dividend in cash or shares of Common Stock. Pursuant to a Dividend Payment Agreement, the Company and the holder of the Series B Stock agreed to satisfy the payment of the dividend through the issuance of 1,100,000 shares of its Common Stock and 2,256,661 prefunded warrants (the "Prefunded Warrants").

Each Pre-Funded Warrant has been funded to the amount of $.19999, with $0.00001 per share of common stock payable upon exercise, is immediately exercisable, may be exercised at any time until exercised in full and is subject to customary adjustments. The Pre-Funded Warrants may not be exercised if the aggregate number of shares of the Company's common stock beneficially owned by the holder (together with her affiliates) would exceed 9.99% of the Company's outstanding Common Stock immediately after exercise. However, the holder may increase (upon 61 days' prior notice from the holder to the Company) or decrease such percentages, provided that in no event such percentage exceeds 9.99%.

The issuance of the Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to Section 4(a)(2)

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On August 1, 2023, the Company had the second subsequent closing under the Securities Purchase Agreement dated December 5, 2022 among the Company and certain institutional investors. Pursuant to the SPA, the investors purchased $855,000 in common stock and associated common stock purchase warrants, with a purchase price of $0.30 per share. Accordingly, at the second subsequent closing the Company issued to the investors 2,579,565 shares of Common Stock, together with associated warrants to purchase 5,159,170 shares of Common Stock.

ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: August 3, 2023