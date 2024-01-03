Official SOLUNA HOLDINGS, INC. press release

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing applications, announced the findings of an independent study by REsurety which concluded that Soluna’s Project Dorothy data center in Texas emits 18% less carbon emissions than a traditional, inflexible data center and can be up to 40% greener than its cryptocurrency mining peers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240103491736/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The study by REsurety, using its Local Marginal Emissions data and analysis, found that Project Dorothy’s use of curtailed energy helps it emit 18% less carbon than traditional around-the-clock data centers located in West Texas.

This report also found that Soluna’s emissions performance is substantially better than the average cryptocurrency mining data center analyzed by WattTime, as seen in The New York Times. The NYT / WattTime report found an average MW in their sample set induced emissions of 4,188 marginal CO2 tons per year. Using a similar methodological approach, the study found that the Project Dorothy data center, due to its location in renewable-rich West Texas and its ability to use curtailed wind energy, induced an estimated 2,657 CO2 tons per year, almost 40% less.

John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings, commented, “Our journey began with a commitment to revolutionize data centers, focusing on minimal carbon impact and high efficiency. This independent study confirms our success in co-locating with renewable energy sites to establish a new benchmark in data center operations, especially crucial as we see a growing demand for sustainable cryptocurrency mining and AI computing resources.”

The details of this study can be found in Soluna’s White Paper on Project Dorothy’s Carbon Footprint here.

Soluna also released Season 4: Episode 1 of its Clean Integration Podcast where guest Rob Day of Spring Lane Capital discussed this study and the low carbon emissions at Project Dorothy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Soluna Holdings, Inc. may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Soluna’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, further information regarding which is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and Soluna Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

In addition to figures prepared in accordance with GAAP, Soluna from time to time presents alternative non-GAAP performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net profit/loss, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Alternative performance measures are not subject to GAAP or any other generally accepted accounting principle. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as Bitcoin mining, AI, and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240103491736/en/