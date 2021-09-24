Solutiance AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 24.09.2021 / 13:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Brodtmann
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Solutiance AG
b) LEI
3912009842SF5DLCOK71
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006926504
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 300000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.0000 EUR 300000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-21; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Solutiance AG
Großbeerenstr. 179
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.solutiance.com
70296 24.09.2021
