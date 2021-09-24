Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Solutiance AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZSOL   DE0006926504

SOLUTIANCE AG

(ZSOL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/24 07:51:21 am
0.975 EUR   +0.52%
07:18aSOLUTIANCE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:18aSolutiance AG english
DJ
08/01Solutiance Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solutiance AG english

09/24/2021 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 24.09.2021 / 13:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Uwe 
 
 Last name(s):  Brodtmann 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Solutiance AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 3912009842SF5DLCOK71 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0006926504 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 
 Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 1.00 EUR      300000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 1.0000 EUR    300000.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-21; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Solutiance AG 
              Großbeerenstr. 179 
              14482 Potsdam 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.solutiance.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70296 24.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2021 07:17 ET (11:17 GMT)

All news about SOLUTIANCE AG
07:18aSOLUTIANCE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:18aSolutiance AG english
DJ
08/01Solutiance Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020DGAP-DD : Solutiance AG english
DJ
2020DIRECTORS&LSQUO; DEALINGS : Solutiance AG 13.08.2020
PU
2020SOLUTIANCE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019Solutiance AG announced that it has received 0.95 million in funding
CI
2019Solutiance AG announced a financing transaction
CI
2017Solutiance AG completed the acquisition of ConcluTec GmbH from Jonas Enderlein and Robi..
CI
2017Solutiance AG agreed to acquire ConcluTec GmbH from Jonas Enderlein and Robin Jöhrke fo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,90 M 3,40 M 3,40 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,26 M 7,34 M 7,34 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart SOLUTIANCE AG
Duration : Period :
Solutiance AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLUTIANCE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,97 €
Average target price 2,70 €
Spread / Average Target 178%
Managers and Directors
Uwe Brodtmann Chief Executive Officer
Rony Vogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Enderlein Chief Technology Officer
Björn Slapschy Head-Operations
Mirko Zippel Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLUTIANCE AG-36.18%7
ORACLE CORPORATION36.71%244 848
SAP SE14.57%170 050
INTUIT INC.48.16%157 675
SERVICENOW, INC.20.67%131 605
DOCUSIGN, INC.23.12%53 842