Solutiance AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 24.09.2021 / 13:16

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Uwe Last name(s): Brodtmann 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Solutiance AG b) LEI 3912009842SF5DLCOK71 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0006926504 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.00 EUR 300000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 1.0000 EUR 300000.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-21; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

24.09.2021

Language: English Company: Solutiance AG Großbeerenstr. 179 14482 Potsdam Germany Internet: www.solutiance.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70296 24.09.2021

