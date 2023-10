Solutiance AG, formerly PROGEO Holding AG, is a Germany-based holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, it operates in the area of maintenance intelligence, providing Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for monitoring construction and engineering structures. The Company's offering includes Facility Scanner, which creates a three-dimensional (3D) model of the customer's roof in order to detect and analyze any damages. The Company also provides supplementary services of periodic roof inspection and maintenance. In addition, the Company offers TrackLean, a documentation management system, which enables storing and retrieving contracts, maintenance logs and other business documents online. Through PROGEO Monitoring GmbH & Co KG, the Company provides geologger and smartex, which are used to detect leaks and defects in large-scale sealing works, such as flat roofs, parking decks, waste disposal sites, pools, tunnels, dams and industrial plants, among others.

Sector Software