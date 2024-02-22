At the board meeting of 22 February 2024, the directors of Solution Dynamics Limited resolved to pay a fully imputed interim dividend of 7.0 cents per share for the six months ended December 31, 2023, amounting to $1,030,087 (2023: the directors approved the payment of a fully imputed interim dividend of 10.0 cents per share, amounting to $1,471,981). The record date is March 21, 2024. Dividend payment date is April 10, 2024.