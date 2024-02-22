Solution Dynamics Limited is engaged in delivering print and digital customer communications management as a service. The Company offers a range of integrated solutions encompassing data management, electronic digital printing, document distribution, Web presentment and archiving, fulfilment, traditional print services, scanning, data entry and document management. The Company is engaged in the supply of customer communication solutions. These include a range of integrated document management products and services separated into three streams, such as outsource services, technology and development services, intelligent imaging and output services. It owns the intellectual property in five products, which are Djar, Bremy, Composer, Digital Mail Centre, and Jupiter. In addition to owning the intellectual property of the products, it provides programming, consulting and design services that help clients to distribute marketing and essential communications by mail and electronically.

Sector Software