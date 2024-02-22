Solution Dynamics Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 22.43 million compared to NZD 23.43 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 22.77 million compared to NZD 23.34 million a year ago.

Net income was NZD 2.47 million compared to NZD 2.46 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.168 compared to NZD 0.167 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.161 compared to NZD 0.16 a year ago.