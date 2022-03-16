Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Solution Financial Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFI   CA83439G2009

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC.

(SFI)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/16 02:30:05 pm EDT
0.38 CAD   +2.70%
06:41pSOLUTION FINANCIAL : 52-109F2 CFO Certificate
PU
06:41pSOLUTION FINANCIAL : 52-109F2 CEO Certificate
PU
06:21pSOLUTION FINANCIAL : Quarterly Report - Management Discussion & Analysis
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solution Financial : 52-109F2 CEO Certificate

03/16/2022 | 06:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Design: Subject to the limitations, if any, described in paragraphs 5.2 and 5.3, the issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I have, as at the end of the period covered by the interim filings
(a) designed DC&P, or caused it to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance that:
(i) material information relating to the issuer is made known to us by others, particularly during the period in which the interim filings are being prepared; and
(ii) information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted by it under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
(b) designed ICFR, or caused it to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

Form 52-109F2

Certification of interim filings - full certificate

I, Bryan Pang, Chief Executive Officer of Solution Financial Inc., certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the
    "interim filings") of Solution Financial Inc. (the "issuer") for the interim period ended
    January 31, 2022.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.
  4. Responsibility: The issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I are responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as those terms are defined in National Instrument 52-109
    Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings, for the issuer.

5.

  1. Control framework: The control framework the issuer's other certifying officer(s) and I used to design the issuer's ICFR is the Internal Control - Integrated Framework ("COSO Framework") published by the Committee of Sponsoring Organization of the Treadway Commission ("COSO").
  2. ICFR - material weakness relating to design: N/A.
  3. Limitation on scope of design: N/A.

6. Reporting changes in ICFR: The issuer has disclosed in its interim MD&A any change in the issuer's ICFR that occurred during the period beginning on November 1, 2021 and ended on January 31, 2022 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the issuer's ICFR.

Date: March 16, 2022

(signed) "Bryan Pang"

_______________________

Bryan Pang

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Solution Financial Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 22:40:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC.
06:41pSOLUTION FINANCIAL : 52-109F2 CFO Certificate
PU
06:41pSOLUTION FINANCIAL : 52-109F2 CEO Certificate
PU
06:21pSOLUTION FINANCIAL : Quarterly Report - Management Discussion & Analysis
PU
06:21pSOLUTION FINANCIAL : Quarterly Report - Interim Financial Statements and Notes
PU
02/10Solution Financial Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend, Payable on March 15, 2..
CI
02/02Solution Financial Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 4,472,213 shares, representing ..
CI
02/02Solution Financial Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
01/27Tranche Update on Solution Financial Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 1..
CI
01/27Solution Financial Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 20..
CI
01/27SOLUTION FINANCIAL : 52-109F1 CEO Certificate
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,5 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net income 2021 0,91 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
Net Debt 2021 9,83 M 7,72 M 7,72 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,5x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 33,1 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,45x
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Solution Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bryan Pang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean P. Hodgins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Randy Smyth Chairman
Stanleym Zhao Head-Information Technology
Vincent Lau Director & Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC.-13.95%26
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-1.00%12 734
SLM CORPORATION-10.83%4 901
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.64%3 256
ORIENT CORPORATION-3.20%1 756
GOEASY LTD.-29.01%1 598