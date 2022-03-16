Solution Financial : 52-109F2 CFO Certificate

(a) designed DC&P, or caused it to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance that:

(i) material information relating to the issuer is made known to us by others, particularly during the period in which the interim filings are being prepared; and

(ii) information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted by it under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and

(b) designed ICFR, or caused it to be designed under our supervision, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

Form 52-109F2

Certification of interim filings - full certificate

I, Sean Hodgins, Chief Financial Officer of Solution Financial Inc., certify the following: