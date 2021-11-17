Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Solution Financial Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SFI   CA83439G2009

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC.

(SFI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solution Financial : CFO certification for the period ended April 30, 2021

11/17/2021 | 02:11pm EST
Form 52-109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings - Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Sean P. Hodgins, the Chief Financial Officer of Solution Financial Inc., certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim M D & A (together the "interim filings") of
    Solution Financial Inc. (the issuer) for the interim period ending April 30, 2021.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: June 29, 2021

Signed "Sean P. Hodgins"

Sean P. Hodgins

Chief Financial Officer

Note to Reader

In contrast to the usual certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-

109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of:

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's
    GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

Solution Financial Inc. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 19:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 14,3 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net income 2020 0,40 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
Net Debt 2020 10,2 M 8,12 M 8,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 96,0x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 39,4 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,14x
EV / Sales 2020 3,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Solution Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bryan Pang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean P. Hodgins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Randy Smyth Chairman
Stanleym Zhao Head-Information Technology
Vincent Lau Director & Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC.-8.33%31
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.90.55%12 814
SLM CORPORATION50.61%5 471
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.27%3 873
GOEASY LTD.101.83%2 547
ORIENT CORPORATION21.55%2 149