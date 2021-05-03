Log in
    SFI   CA83439G2009

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC.

(SFI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 04/19 03:53:03 pm
0.475 CAD   --.--%
05:40pSolution Financial Initiates Quarterly Dividend
NE
03/31Solution Financial Reports Q1 2021 Financial Results
NE
03/30Solution Financial Reports Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus Offering
MT
Solution Financial Initiates Quarterly Dividend

05/03/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - Solution Financial Inc. (TSXV: SFI) (the "Company") a leading provider of luxury automotive and yacht leasing in British Columbia, is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has authorized the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.001. The quarterly dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 31, 2021. This dividend is a "non-eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Solution

Solution Financial was incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who cannot obtain leasing terms with traditional Canadian financial institutions or other sub-prime lenders. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners and international students. Solution Auto provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help them navigate the challenges of acquiring, insuring, maintaining and upgrading vehicles and luxury assets in Canada.

For further information please contact Sean Hodgins at (778) 318-1514.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Bryan Pang"
Brian Pang
President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82746


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 14,3 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net income 2020 0,40 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
Net Debt 2020 10,2 M 8,34 M 8,34 M
P/E ratio 2020 96,0x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 38,7 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,14x
EV / Sales 2020 3,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bryan Pang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean P. Hodgins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Randy Smyth Chairman
Stanleym Zhao Head-Information Technology
Vincent Lau Director & Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC.0.00%31
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.54.13%10 387
SLM CORPORATION58.68%6 348
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.47%4 352
ORIENT CORPORATION28.45%2 367
GOEASY LTD.50.46%1 762
