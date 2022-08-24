Ethiopia's public creditors recommit to debt relief

Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Solution Group
  News
  Summary
    SOLUTN   MYQ0093OO003

SOLUTION GROUP

(SOLUTN)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-08-22
0.1950 MYR   -4.88%
0.1950 MYR   -4.88%
Financials ()
Sales 2021 305 M - -
Net income 2021 32,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 40,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,19x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 85,7 M 19,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,1%
Solution Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SOLUTION GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yong Hew Lim Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Muhamad bin Abdul Kadir Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Faizal Sham bin Abu Mansor Independent Non-Executive Director
Hai Guan Lim Executive Director
Chiou Kim Lim Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLUTION GROUP-64.55%19
KEYENCE CORPORATION-24.47%97 180
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-25.75%71 074
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.34%58 275
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-6.71%51 283
NIDEC CORPORATION-29.07%40 489