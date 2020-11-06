Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Solutions 30 SE    S30   FR0013379484

SOLUTIONS 30 SE

(S30)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

30 : Notification of major shareholding (voluntary notification following listing on Euronext A)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 02:10pm EST

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as "the Transparency Law" and "the Transparency Regulation")

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Solutions 30 SE, 3, rue de la Reine, L-2418 Luxembourg, RCSL B 179097

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: Voluntary notification - see section 10 below

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name: Gianbeppi Fortis

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

Gias International S.à r.l., 29, rue Jean Pierre Brasseur, L-1258 Luxembourg

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

n/a

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(7.A + 7.B)

(total of 7.A)

issuervii

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

16,17 %

n/a %

16,17 %

107,127,984

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

applicable)

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art. 8 of the

(Art. 9 of the

(Art. 8 of the

(Art. 9 of the

Transparency Law)

Transparency Law)

Transparency Law)

Transparency Law)

FR0013379484

17,323,240 shares

16,17 %

%

%

%

%

%

SUBTOTAL A

17,323,240

16,17 %

(Direct & Indirect)

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

rights

exercised/ converted.

n/a

%

%

%

SUBTOTAL B.1

%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

% of voting

Conversion

x

xii

voting rights

rights

instrument

date

Periodxi

settlement

n/a

%

%

%

SUBTOTAL B.2

%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

through financial

held by ultimate

instruments held

Directly

controlling person

by ultimate

or entity orheld

controlling person

controlled

Namexv

directly by any

or entity orheld

Total of both

by (use

subsidiary if it

directly by any

number(s)

equals or is

subsidiary if it

from 1st

higher than the

equals or is

column)

notifiable

higher than the

threshold

notifiable

threshold

1

Gianbeppi Fortis

16,17 %

n/a %

16,17 %

n/a

2

Gias International

16,17 %

16,17 %

n/a %

1

Sàrl

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

9. In case of proxy voting:

The proxy holder named n/a will cease to hold

% and

number of voting rights as of

.

10. Additional informationxvi:

The present notification is a voluntary notification made pursuant to the accession of Solutions 30 SE to the Euronext regulated market operated by Euronext Paris on 23 July 2020 in order to comply with the notification requirements pursuant to the transparency law.

Done at

Luxembourg

On

3 November 2020

Notes

i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

  1. Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).
  2. Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.
  3. This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

    • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;
    • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;
    • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;
    • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a) to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;
    • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;
    • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;
    • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).
  2. Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9 of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).
  3. The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.
  4. The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.
  1. If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.
  2. In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.
  3. Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.
  4. If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].
  5. In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta- adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the Transparency Law).
  6. If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.
  7. The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.
  8. The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.
  9. Example: Correction of a previous notification.

Disclaimer

Solutions 30 SE published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 19:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOLUTIONS 30 SE
02:10p30 : Notification of major shareholding (voluntary notification following listin..
PU
11/0430 : Solid revenue growth in the third quarter
PU
11/04SOLUTIONS 30 : Solid revenue growth in the third quarter
AQ
11/04SOLUTIONS 30 : Solid revenue growth in the third quarter
GL
11/04SOLUTIONS 30 : Solid revenue growth in the third quarter
GL
09/3030 : 2020 Interim financial report Junee 20, 2020
PU
09/3030 : HY2020 Financial report
PU
09/30SOLUTIONS 30 : Hy2020 financial report
AQ
09/30SOLUTIONS 30 : Hy2020 financial report
GL
09/24SOLUTIONS 30 SE : Press Release
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 804 M 954 M 954 M
Net income 2020 36,5 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
Net Debt 2020 56,0 M 66,5 M 66,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 49,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 801 M 2 141 M 2 139 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 6 284
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart SOLUTIONS 30 SE
Duration : Period :
Solutions 30 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLUTIONS 30 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,08 €
Last Close Price 16,81 €
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianbeppi Fortis Chairman-Executive Board
Alexander P. Sator Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karim Rachedi Chief Operating Officer
Amaury Boilot Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Serafini Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLUTIONS 30 SE68.78%2 130
ACCENTURE PLC11.12%148 248
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES22.73%136 352
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-14.38%102 267
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.57%69 772
INFOSYS LIMITED49.62%63 371
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group