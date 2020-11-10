30 : Solid revenue growth in the third quarter

PRESS RELEASE

NOVEMBER 10, 2020, 6:00 PM

STRATEGIC ACQUISITION FOR MOBILE NETWORKS IN ITALY

Solutions 30 SE announces today the acquisition of a 60% stake in Algor SRL, a specialist in technical field services dedicated to mobile networks in Italy.

Created in 2003 by a team of telecommunications experts, Algor intervenes at different stages of mobile network deployment, from design to installation and site upgrades. Over the years, the company has successfully helped its customers adapt to rapidly changing technology, securing the loyalty of a portfolio of prestigious clients, including TIM, Vodafone, Ericsson and Cellnex.

"The alliance between Algor and Solutions 30 will boost our growth strategy, giving us the resources we need to reach our potential in a booming sector," says Alessio Ramini, CEO of Algor SRL.

This strategic acquisition is part of Solutions 30's ambitious European growth plan. After Provisiona in

Spain, Algor provides a new source of growth for the group in next generation mobile networks, while the telecommunications sector as a whole is returning to more favorable dynamics in Italy.

Ruggero Fortis, General Manager of Solutions 30 Italy says, "I am very pleased to welcome the Algor

teams at this key moment in our expansion in Italy. This acquisition gives us additional skills and assets to strengthen our position in the telecommunications sector and opens up new opportunities in the

mobile networks market."

Algor is located in Northern Italy and posted revenue of €3.9 million in 2019, with a level of profitability close to the group's standards. The company will be fully consolidated in the group's accounts as of

November 1, 2020.

