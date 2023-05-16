Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Solutions 30 SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S30   FR0013379484

SOLUTIONS 30 SE

(S30)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:47 2023-05-15 am EDT
3.088 EUR   +1.85%
02:01aAnnual General Meeting of 16 June 2023
GL
05/102023 Q1 Revenue Report
GL
05/10Solutions 30 SE Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the First Quarter of 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Annual General Meeting of 16 June 2023

05/16/2023 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOLUTIONS 30 SE (the Company) informs its shareholders that its annual general meeting (General Meeting) will be held on 16 June 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Luxembourg time) at Sofitel Luxembourg Europe, 6 rue du Fort Niedergruenewald, L-2226 Kirchberg, Luxembourg. The General Meeting will be video broadcasted live, through the Company’s website.

The convening notice (Convening Notice) detailing the agenda of the General Meeting was published in the Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations (RESA) as well as in the Tageblatt, on 16 May 2023. The procedures for voting at this General Meeting are set out in the Convening Notice.

This Convening Notice together with all ancillary documents and preparatory information relating to the General Meeting are available to shareholders on the Company's website at https://www.solutions30.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/ where they can be consulted and downloaded.

For any further information, please:

About Solutions30 SE

The Solutions30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 65 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.
Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Individual Shareholders:
Investor Relations - Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 - shareholders@solutions30.com

Analysts/Investors:
Nathalie Boumendil - Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 - nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7:
Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr
Leslie Jung - Tel: +33 6 78 70 05 55 - ljung@image7.fr

Attachment


All news about SOLUTIONS 30 SE
02:01aAnnual General Meeting of 16 June 2023
GL
05/102023 Q1 Revenue Report
GL
05/10Solutions 30 SE Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the First Quarter of 2023
CI
05/10Solutions 30 SE Provides Financial Guidance for 2023
CI
05/10SOLUTIONS 30 SE : 1st quarter turnover
CO
04/26Solutions 30 : Document AMF CP. 2023E896498
PU
04/24Solutions 30 : Document AMF CP. 2023E895920
PU
04/20Solutions 30 : 2022 | Résultats annuels 2022 (présentation en anglais)
PU
04/20Solutions 30 : 2022 | FY 2022 Results
PU
04/202022 Earnings Report
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOLUTIONS 30 SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 021 M 1 110 M 1 110 M
Net income 2023 2,77 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
Net Debt 2023 26,9 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 154x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 331 M 360 M 360 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 7 222
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart SOLUTIONS 30 SE
Duration : Period :
Solutions 30 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLUTIONS 30 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,09 €
Average target price 3,47 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianbeppi Fortis Chairman-Executive Board
Amaury Boilot Chief Financial Officer
Alexander P. Sator Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johan van Wyngene Chief Information Officer
Francesco Serafini Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLUTIONS 30 SE81.01%360
ACCENTURE PLC4.00%175 257
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.05%144 828
SIEMENS AG16.18%129 782
IBM-12.81%112 016
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.94%88 569
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer