Solutions30, through its subsidiary Unit-T, is selected to support Fluvius in their ´Energy Grid upgrade program´ in Flanders with a 5-year contract, extendable for another 3 years

April 23, 2024

Fluvius, an Energy network company in Flanders, has awarded Solutions30 through its subsidiary Unit-T, a turnkey contract to upgrade the electricity network to stay ahead on the Energy needs in Flanders for a duration of 5 years, with an option to renew for another 3 years depending on performance.

During the first five years, Solutions30's teams will transform more than 1000 km of electricity network and connect multiple houses to the new developed Energy Network established with local cities and communities.

“We are extremely proud to have been chosen by our longtime customer Fluvius to strengthen the power grids in Flanders, Belgium and to ready the power grids for the ever-increasing electricity demand from heat pumps, solar panels, electrical vehicle chargers.” responded Gianbeppi Fortis, CEO of Solutions30, to the announcement of this award.

“We see this award as the recognition of the partnership that we have with Fluvius in digital electricity and gas meters, and customer connections as well as the acknowledgement of the capabilities and experience that we have demonstrated from similar work for grid operators in France and the Netherlands.” added Ton Bosters CEO of Unit-T.

The changing need of Electric energy, created by electric vehicles, heat pumps and solar panels feeds a large upgrade program to avoid congestion on the grid network. By 2032, 40% of these low-voltage networks and one third of the electrical Mid voltage cabinets in Flanders will be strenghtened and modernized.

"Across Flanders, we face very big challenges to realise the energy transition and reinforce our grids as efficiently as possible." says Frank Vanbrabant, CEO of Fluvius. "Experienced contractors, like Solutions30, will help us to make sufficient pace in reinforcing our low-voltage grids. Their track record and capability to collaborate with the many stakeholders in the energy transition, such as residents and the cities and municipalities that support Fluvius, are critical traits for success. Together, we will be building the networks for tomorrow.”

More information? Please read the Fluvius press statement here (link: Fluvius awards contracts to new contractors to upgrade power grids | Fluvius)

