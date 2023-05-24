Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Solutions 30 SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S30   FR0013379484

SOLUTIONS 30 SE

(S30)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:25 2023-05-24 am EDT
2.922 EUR   -3.25%
12:01pNotification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (HOS-2 form)
GL
12:01pShareholding notification (ad hoc notification in compliance with applicable laws)
GL
05/16Annual General Meeting of 16 June 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (HOS-2 form)

05/24/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated:
Name(1): Gianbeppi Fortis

2. Reason for the notification:
Position/status(2): Chairman of the Management Board of Solutions 30 SE, CEO
Initial notification/Amendment(3): Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name(4): Solutions 30 SE
LEI(5): 2221003G8BRH3CPABK72

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for 1 each type of instrument; 2 each type of transaction; 3 each date; and 4 each place where transactions have been conducted:
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument(6): Shares
Identification code(7): FR0013379484
Nature of the transaction(8): Acquisition - Aacquisition by effect of law of all shares previously owned by a personal holding company of Gianbeppi Fortis, further to the liquidation of the said holding and automatic transfer of all shares to Mr. Fortis directly (no changes in the number of shares)
Price(s) and volume(s)(9) 
Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume(10)

Price(11)

Date of the transaction(12) 2023-05-22
Place of transaction(13) - n/a


Notes

(1) For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.
(2) For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO. For persons closely accociated:

  • An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  • Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.

(3) Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.

(4) Full name of the entity.
(5) Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.
(6) Indication as to the nature of the instrument:

  • A share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
  • An emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.

(7) Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
(8) Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
(9) Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed.
Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
(10) The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:

  • Relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
  • Are of the same nature;
  • Are executed on the same day;
  • And are executed on the same place of transaction.

Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

(11) Price information:

  • In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;
  • In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.

Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
(12) Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.
(13) Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention “outside a trading venue”.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 1 021 M 1 100 M 1 100 M
Net income 2023 2,77 M 2,98 M 2,98 M
Net Debt 2023 26,9 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 151x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 324 M 349 M 349 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 7 222
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart SOLUTIONS 30 SE
Duration : Period :
Solutions 30 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLUTIONS 30 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,02 €
Average target price 3,47 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianbeppi Fortis Chairman-Executive Board
Amaury Boilot Chief Financial Officer
Alexander P. Sator Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johan van Wyngene Chief Information Officer
Francesco Serafini Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLUTIONS 30 SE77.02%349
ACCENTURE PLC7.97%181 944
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.24%145 604
SIEMENS AG19.90%132 723
IBM-9.50%116 393
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%89 049
