    S30   FR0013379484

SOLUTIONS 30 SE

(S30)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:24 2023-04-20 am EDT
2.226 EUR   -2.88%
12:35pSolutions 30 : 2022 | Résultats annuels 2022 (présentation en anglais)
PU
12:15pSolutions 30 : 2022 | FY 2022 Results
PU
12:01p2022 Earnings Report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solutions 30 : 2022 | Résultats annuels 2022 (présentation en anglais)

04/20/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY RESULTS 2022

20 APRIL 2023

DISCLAIMER

This presentation, the presentation materials and discussion may contain certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements - that is statements related to future, not past, events - in relation to, or in respect of, the financial condition, operations or businesses of Solutions 30 SE.

Any such statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. There are many factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, matters of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Nothing in this presentation, the presentation materials and discussion should be construed as a profit estimate or profit forecast.

Solutions 30 SE does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or expectations.

2

SPEAKERS

3

BUSINESS MODEL ENABLING FAST GROWTH

Connectivity Solutions

Energy Solutions

Technology Solutions

  1. customers
  1. training centers
  1. back-offices

Maintenance & Support

Deployment & Integration

Consulting

Management Services

CAGR 25%

819.3874.0904.6

691.4

457.9

274.5

191.8

30.1 36.2 44.9 54.7 63.8 77.1 94.2 111.7125.2

2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

4

2022 KEY HIGHLIGHTS & REVENUE

Gianbeppi Fortis, CEO

5

Disclaimer

Solutions 30 SE published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 16:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 884 M 969 M 969 M
Net income 2022 -13,0 M -14,2 M -14,2 M
Net Debt 2022 61,0 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 246 M 269 M 269 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 7 487
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart SOLUTIONS 30 SE
Duration : Period :
Solutions 30 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLUTIONS 30 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,29 €
Average target price 3,27 €
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianbeppi Fortis Chairman-Executive Board
Amaury Boilot Chief Financial Officer
Alexander P. Sator Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johan van Wyngene Chief Information Officer
Francesco Serafini Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLUTIONS 30 SE34.35%269
ACCENTURE PLC4.89%176 766
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.13%137 565
SIEMENS AG13.07%127 339
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.31%114 586
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.02%89 931
