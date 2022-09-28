Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Solutions 30 SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S30   FR0013379484

SOLUTIONS 30 SE

(S30)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-28 am EDT
2.353 EUR   +0.34%
12:26pSolutions 30 : 2022 | Résultats du 1er semestre 2022 (présentation en anglais)
PU
12:04pTech company Solutions 30 falls into the red for its half-year as French business struggles
RE
12:01p2022 Half-Year Earnings Report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Solutions 30 : 2022 | Résultats du 1er semestre 2022 (présentation en anglais)

09/28/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 HY RESULTS

28 SEPTEMBER 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation, the presentation materials and discussion may contain certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements - that is statements related to future, not past, events - in relation to, or in respect of, the financial condition, operations or businesses of Solutions 30 SE.

Any such statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. There are many factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, matters of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Nothing in this presentation, the presentation materials and discussion should be construed as a profit estimate or profit forecast.

Solutions 30 SE does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or expectations.

2

SPEAKERS

3

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

REVENUE

+1%

EBITDA

-40%

NET DEBT POSITION

ORDERS INTAKE

€444.3m

€29.6m

Net Bank Cash €20.4m

€ 770m

6,7% of revenue

Total Net Debt €76.6m

Duration: 3-5 years

French activity under pressure due to operational transition in the telecom and energy markets,

-

High comparison base

Differed ramp-up of new businesses due to supply chain issues

Highest Q2 in history thanks to confirmed strong momentum in most countries, compensating counter performance in France

+

New Governance, Risk and Compliance framework in place

Major contracts signed in Belgium and Poland confirming acceleration of international activities

Underlying tailwinds and massive recovery plans will continue to support favourable market momentum in the long term

These figures have been rounded to the nearest whole number or the nearest decimal. Therefore, the sum of the numbers may not conform exactly to the total figure or to 100%.

4

RAMP-UPS OF NEW CONTRACTS

Phase 01

Preparation of organisation

Creation of process with clients and adaptation of internal tools

Phase 02

Phase 03

Phase 04

Phase 05

Sourcing of technicians,

Ramp-up and learning curve

Industrialisation of process and

Operational transition from

recruitment and training

reach of optimum profitability

deployment to maintenance

and/or new markets

FTTH

Mobile - 5G

Smart-Meters

EVC & Solar

Experience in France accelerates the shift to industrialization of process

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Solutions 30 SE published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 16:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOLUTIONS 30 SE
12:26pSolutions 30 : 2022 | Résultats du 1er semestre 2022 (présentation en anglais)
PU
12:04pTech company Solutions 30 falls into the red for its half-year as French business strug..
RE
12:01p2022 Half-Year Earnings Report
GL
12:01p2022 Half-Year Earnings Report
GL
09/26Solutions 30 : Document AMF CP. 2022E862894
PU
09/23Solutions 30 : Document AMF CP. 2022E862552
PU
09/22Solutions 30 : Document AMF CP. 2022E862344
PU
09/19Solutions 30 : Document AMF CP. 2022E861572
PU
09/12Solutions 30 : Document AMF CP. 2022E860529
PU
09/02Solutions 30 : Document AMF CP. 2022E859107
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOLUTIONS 30 SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 932 M 899 M 899 M
Net income 2022 4,40 M 4,24 M 4,24 M
Net Debt 2022 15,9 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 251 M 241 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 7 487
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart SOLUTIONS 30 SE
Duration : Period :
Solutions 30 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLUTIONS 30 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,35 €
Average target price 8,20 €
Spread / Average Target 250%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianbeppi Fortis Chairman-Executive Board
Amaury Boilot Chief Financial Officer
Alexander P. Sator Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johan van Wyngene Chief Information Officer
Francesco Serafini Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOLUTIONS 30 SE-66.95%241
ACCENTURE PLC-38.16%162 147
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.28%135 214
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.69%94 529
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.18%71 587
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.86%54 338