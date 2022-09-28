Solutions 30 : 2022 | Résultats du 1er semestre 2022 (présentation en anglais)
09/28/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
2022 HY RESULTS
28 SEPTEMBER 2022
DISCLAIMER
This presentation, the presentation materials and discussion may contain certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements - that is statements related to future, not past, events - in relation to, or in respect of, the financial condition, operations or businesses of Solutions 30 SE.
Any such statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. There are many factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, matters of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Nothing in this presentation, the presentation materials and discussion should be construed as a profit estimate or profit forecast.
Solutions 30 SE does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or expectations.
SPEAKERS
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
REVENUE
+1%
EBITDA
-40%
NET DEBT POSITION
ORDERS INTAKE
€444.3m
€29.6m
Net Bank Cash €20.4m
€ 770m
6,7% of revenue
Total Net Debt €76.6m
Duration: 3-5 years
◼ French activity under pressure due to operational transition in the telecom and energy markets,
-
◼
High comparison base
◼
Differed ramp-up of new businesses due to supply chain issues
◼
Highest Q2 in history thanks to confirmed strong momentum in most countries, compensating counter performance in France
+
◼
New Governance, Risk and Compliance framework in place
◼
Major contracts signed in Belgium and Poland confirming acceleration of international activities
◼
Underlying tailwinds and massive recovery plans will continue to support favourable market momentum in the long term
RAMP-UPS OF NEW CONTRACTS
Phase 01
Preparation of organisation
Creation of process with clients and adaptation of internal tools
Phase 02
Phase 03
Phase 04
Phase 05
Sourcing of technicians,
Ramp-up and learning curve
Industrialisation of process and
Operational transition from
recruitment and training
reach of optimum profitability
deployment to maintenance
and/or new markets
FTTH
Mobile - 5G
Smart-Meters
EVC & Solar
Experience in France accelerates the shift to industrialization of process
