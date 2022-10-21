Solutions 30 : Document AMF CP. 2022E867781

|
Date
|
Created
|
Title
|
Type
|
Company
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T15:40:15.437
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ALSTOM
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T15:40:14.387
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T15:40:13.38
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T15:40:12.363
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T15:40:11.263
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
SOLUTIONS 30 SE
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T15:40:10.347
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T15:40:09.26
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T15:40:08.117
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MC PHY ENERGY
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T15:40:07.167
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MC PHY ENERGY
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T15:40:06.197
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
REXEL
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T15:40:05.14
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CGG
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T15:40:04.04
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
NEOEN
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T15:40:03.07
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
SRP GROUPE
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T15:38:31.9
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T14:56:02.993
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
AXA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T14:48:02.797
|
NotesEtAutresInformations
|
Depot
|
BLUELINEA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T12:30:05.867
|
Prospectus
|
Approbation
|
CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T12:26:04.557
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
MULTITALENT INVESTMENT GMBH
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T12:24:04.9
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
MEDIOBANCA, BANCA DI CREDITO FINANZIARIO S.P.A.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T12:20:04.873
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
MEDIOBANCA, BANCA DI CREDITO FINANZIARIO S.P.A.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T12:18:05.07
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
MEDIOBANCA, BANCA DI CREDITO FINANZIARIO S.P.A.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T12:12:05.2
|
Prospectus
|
Approbation
|
CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T11:02:04.187
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ATARI
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T11:02:03.127
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
INNATE PHARMA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T11:00:58.62
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T11:00:52.913
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
LCL EMISSIONS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T11:00:47.64
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
LCL EMISSIONS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T11:00:42.473
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
LCL EMISSIONS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:55:27.08
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:50:12.97
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:50:05.23
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
SOCIETE GENERALE
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:49:57.627
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
SOCIETE GENERALE
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:49:50.23
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
SOCIETE GENERALE
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:49:15.4
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:44:02.737
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:38:52.107
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:33:40.037
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:28:27.447
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:23:14.027
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:17:29.18
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:12:11.577
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:06:33.1
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:06:19.52
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
SOCIETE GENERALE
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:06:12.747
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BPCE SFH
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-21T10:06:04.003
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T10:04:03.34
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
VINCI
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T10:00:03.497
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
CAPGEMINI
|
Link
|
2022-10-21T00:00:00
|
2022-10-21T09:58:03.57
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
THERADIAG
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T18:04:12
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SII
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T18:04:11.01
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SII
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T18:04:10.013
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
ONCODESIGN
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T18:04:09.127
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
ONCODESIGN
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T18:04:08.25
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
ONCODESIGN
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T18:04:07.377
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
ONCODESIGN
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T18:04:06.48
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
ONCODESIGN
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T18:04:05.593
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LEXIBOOK
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T18:04:04.593
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SIDETRADE
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T18:04:03.697
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
BELIEVE
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T18:04:02.647
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T15:42:03.637
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T15:42:02.487
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MC PHY ENERGY
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T15:40:15.613
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
SRP GROUPE
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T15:40:14.613
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T15:40:13.513
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MAISONS DU MONDE
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T15:40:12.587
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T15:40:11.497
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MC PHY ENERGY
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T15:40:09.253
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MC PHY ENERGY
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T15:40:07.95
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
REXEL
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T15:40:06.88
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T15:40:05.81
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
SOLUTIONS 30 SE
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T15:40:02.693
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MC PHY ENERGY
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T15:38:31.237
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CGG
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T15:38:30.103
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T11:03:08.977
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T11:02:53.497
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T10:57:16.973
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T10:57:06.15
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T10:56:08.8
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T10:50:50.247
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T10:45:27.723
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T10:40:03.923
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T10:33:41.107
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T10:28:21.363
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T10:22:53.483
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T10:17:26.34
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T10:12:03.753
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T10:06:04.12
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-10-20T10:04:03.76
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T09:42:04.993
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
VINCI
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T09:42:02.993
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ADOCIA
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T09:40:04.93
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
THERADIAG
|
Link
|
2022-10-20T00:00:00
|
2022-10-20T09:40:03.12
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ATARI
|
Link
|
2022-10-19T00:00:00
|
2022-10-19T18:08:10.9
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
REALITES
|
Link
|
2022-10-19T00:00:00
|
2022-10-19T18:08:10.027
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
REALITES
|
Link
|
2022-10-19T00:00:00
|
2022-10-19T18:08:09.14
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE
|
Link
|
2022-10-19T00:00:00
|
2022-10-19T18:08:08.113
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
KALRAY
|
Link
|
2022-10-19T00:00:00
|
2022-10-19T18:08:07.227
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON
|
Link
|
2022-10-19T00:00:00
|
2022-10-19T18:08:06.26
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SES IMAGOTAG
|
Link
|
2022-10-19T00:00:00
|
2022-10-19T18:08:05.277
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SES IMAGOTAG
|
Link
|
2022-10-19T00:00:00
|
2022-10-19T18:08:04.28
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SES IMAGOTAG
|
Link