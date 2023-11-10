Solutions 30 SE is the European leader in new technology solutions. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike: yesterday computers and the Internet, today digitization, tomorrow technologies that will make the world even more interconnected in real time. The activity is organized into three sectors: - AI-telecom: computer and digital equipment installation, assistance and training services; - Energy: installation and maintenance of meters and transmitter boxes (electricity, water, and gas); - Audiovisual: installation and setup of digital multimedia equipment, troubleshooting and training services. The group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom and Poland. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (47.1%), Germany/Spain/Italy/Portugal/Poland/the United Kingdom (28.4%) and Benelux (24.5%).