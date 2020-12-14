Log in
Solutions 30 : Trading Resumption

12/14/2020 | 02:15pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

14 DECEMBER 2020, 8:00 PM

TRADING RESUMPTION

Solutions 30 has requested Euronext Paris to resume the listing of its share (FR0013379484) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris as from Tuesday 15 December 2020, at the opening of the trading.

Trading in Solutions 30 shares had been suspended on Friday 11 December at the opening, at the company's request, in the context of a campaign of destabilisation through the use of dishonest and unfair procedures.

This morning the group issued a press release announcing that it had notified the AMF and lodged a criminal complaint for dissemination of false and misleading information. The company has published the necessary responses on its website to put an end to all the suspicions that this information was

intended to raise. https://www.solutions30.com/transparency/

In the same spirit, the Supervisory Board has appointed external experts, in line with the actions taken by the Management Board. Their mission shall be to analyse, in complete independence, the responses provided by the company and to assess their relevance. These missions were entrusted to Didier Kling, independent auditor, Chairman of the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former Chairman of the Chambre Nationale des Conseils Experts Financiers and to a prominent economic intelligence firm.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 11,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap

| Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Analysts/investors: Nathalie Boumendil | Tel: +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press: Samuel Beaupain | Tel: + 352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com

Image 7 : Leslie Jung | +44 7818 641803 | ljung@image7.fr Flore Larger | +336 33 13 41 50 | flarger@image7.fr Charlotte Le Barbier | +336 78 37 27 60 | clebarbier@image7.fr

Disclaimer

Solutions 30 SE published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 19:14:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
