Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Solutions 30 SE    S30   FR0013379484

SOLUTIONS 30 SE

(S30)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Solutions 30 : Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

12/17/2020 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely

associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name1Marco Bielen

2. Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status2

CEO Solutions 30 Netherlands & COO Janssens Field Services

b)

Initial notification/Amendment3

Initial

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name4

Solutions 30 SE

b)

LEI5

2221003G8BRH3CPABK72

4.

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument6

shares

Identification code7

FR0013379484

b)

Nature of the transaction8

purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

9.95

1353

9.9

530

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume10

1883

- Price11

18,709.35

e)

Date of the transaction12

2020-12-15

f)

Place of transaction13

Online using "Bolero" platform. Executed from 3971 Heppen (Belgium)

Date and signature 17/12/2020

  1. For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.
  2. For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.
    For persons closely accociated:
    - An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
    - Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.
  3. Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.
  4. Full name of the entity
  5. Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.

6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:

  • a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
  • an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.
  1. Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
  2. Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
    Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
  3. Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed.
    Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
  4. The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:
  • relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
  • are of the same nature;
  • are executed on the same day; and
  • are executed on the same place of transaction.

Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under

Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

11 Price information:

  • In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;
  • In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.
    Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
  1. Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.
  2. Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory
    technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention
    'outside a trading venue'.

Disclaimer

Solutions 30 SE published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 22:46:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SOLUTIONS 30 SE
05:47pSOLUTIONS 30 : Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
12/16SOLUTIONS 30 : Statement
PU
12/15SOLUTIONS 30 : Shares in Solutions30 slide on Muddy Waters short-seller report
RE
12/14SOLUTIONS 30 : trading resumption
GL
12/14SOLUTIONS 30 : Trading Resumption
PU
12/14SOLUTIONS 30 : Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Disseminati..
GL
12/11SOLUTIONS 30 : Press release - trading halt
GL
12/10SOLUTIONS 30 : Response to anonymous report containing false accusations
PU
12/10SOLUTIONS 30 : Réponses détaillées au rapport anonyme du 8 décembre 2020
PU
12/10SOLUTIONS 30 : Solutions 30 Detailed Answer to Anonymous Report
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 795 M 976 M 976 M
Net income 2020 37,7 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
Net Debt 2020 38,0 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 119 M 1 371 M 1 374 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 284
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart SOLUTIONS 30 SE
Duration : Period :
Solutions 30 SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOLUTIONS 30 SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,20 €
Last Close Price 10,45 €
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 74,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gianbeppi Fortis Chairman-Executive Board
Alexander P. Sator Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karim Rachedi Chief Operating Officer
Amaury Boilot Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Serafini Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOLUTIONS 30 SE-5.72%1 225
ACCENTURE PLC17.51%156 944
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES30.18%143 386
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.33%111 872
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.08%75 295
INFOSYS LIMITED59.43%67 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ