Solutions 30 SE is Europe's leading provider of solutions for New Technologies. Its mission is to make the technological changes that are transforming daily life accessible to all, individuals and businesses alike: yesterday's IT and the Internet, today's digital technologies, tomorrow's technologies that will make the world ever more interconnected in real time. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows: - Connectivity and telecoms networks (73.5%): installation and maintenance of FTTH, cable and DSL connections, intervention on network infrastructures, deployment of very high-speed networks, etc.; - Energy (15.4%): installation and maintenance of smart meters and communicating boxes (electricity, water and gas), photovoltaic panels, charging stations for electric vehicles and home automation equipment, modernization of low- and medium-voltage electrical networks; - Digital technologies (11.1%): installation and configuration of digital multimedia equipment, troubleshooting and training services. The group is present in France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Poland. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (36.2%), Benelux (37.3%), Germany (8.5%), Poland (5.9%), Italy (5.5%), Iberian Peninsula (3.7%) and the United Kingdom (2.9%).