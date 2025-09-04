Solutions30 has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Elektra Realizacje. This transaction strengthens the group's position in the Polish energy services market.
Based in Wegrow, Elektra Realizacje specializes in the modernization of low- and medium-voltage electrical networks.
The company offers a wide range of services, including the replacement of transformer stations, the dismantling and replacement of switchgear, and the maintenance of electrical equipment. Its main customers are energy operators.
Solutions30 said that this strengthens its presence in the energy sector and lays a solid foundation for the development of new services and innovative projects.
Solutions30: takes majority stake in Elektra Realizacje
Published on 09/04/2025 at 01:53 am EDT
Solutions30 has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Elektra Realizacje. This transaction strengthens the group's position in the Polish energy services market.