(Alliance News) - Solutions Capital Management SIM Spa announced Wednesday that, following the signaling agreement signed in August with an insurance intermediary, it has already finalized the addition of 65 more consultants to its distribution network, thus surpassing 100 people in total.

The recruitment operation will continue in a major way until the end of the year and will involve highly professional consultants operating throughout the country.

"The expansion of the sales force," said Antonello Sanna, CEO of SCM SIM, "will be able to make a positive contribution to the company's results in the medium term, considerably expanding the customer base that will be able to benefit from a diversified offer able to meet their protection and investment needs.

SCM SIM's stock closed Wednesday up 4.1 percent at EUR2.54 per share.

