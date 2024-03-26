(Alliance News) - Solutions Capital Management SIM Spa reported Tuesday that it closed 2023 with a loss of EUR260,000, which compares with a loss of EUR800,000 in the previous year.

In 2023, commission income rose to EUR7.8 million from EUR6.2 million and assets under control increased to EUR928 million from EUR848 million as of Dec. 31, 2022 and EUR913 million as of last June 30.ù

Among assets, assets under management rose to EUR262 million from EUR211 million, assets under advice fell to EUR248 million from EUR252 million, the value of insurance products rose to EUR370 million from EUR357 million, and SICAV assets increased to EUR48 million from EUR29 million.

Net interest and other banking income increased to EUR4.0 million from EUR3.6 million.

Solutions Capital Management SIM's stock closed Tuesday up 0.5 percent to EUR3.80 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

